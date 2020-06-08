How Popular Is eSports Betting?

These days, eSports betting is one of the fastest-growing segments of online gambling. This makes a perfect sense, considering that we are talking about a relatively new thing. This kind of sport appeared with first online multiplayer games. Of course, it all started as a recreation but soon after, individuals and teams started to compete. These days, tournaments are held all around the world and they are extremely popular. Some estimations suggest they will be on par with traditional sports games very soon.

When you have competition, it seems logical to have gambling, no matter what’s the activity we are talking about. These tournaments aren’t an exception so eSports betting is growing at rapid speed. Moreover, this becomes pretty much a mainstream gambling activity, so pretty much every tournament is covered, no matter the game. Also, pretty much every major bookmaker has eSports in its offer.

Speaking of the video games, you may presume that the most popular are those famous multiplayer titles, such as League of Legends, Counter Strike, Dota 2 etc.

As it was already mentioned, eSports gambling is growing extremely fast. In 2015, the total amount wagered was around 350 million dollars. Three years later, the total yearly sum jumped all-away up to 7 billion, while the first predictions were suggesting that this sum would be doubled during 2020. Still, keep in mind that these estimations were made before the COVID-19 pandemics, so there is no doubt that the total sum for this year will jump much, much more. There are no conventional sports games to bet on these days (except for the Belarus football league), so eSports seem like a perfect alternative.

We already mentioned the most popular eSports games and when it comes to individual shares, League of Legends is an absolute leader, with a total share of 38% for the last year. The second place belongs to the legendary first-person shooting game, Counter Strike and its latest iteration called CS: GO. This game also has a pretty impressive share of 29 percent.

How to Bet on eSports?

If you’ve never played these games, you probably wonder what would be the games for these eSports. The exact list of betting options varies from game to game, but a good thing to know is that all these eSports video games offer traditional 1X2 betting, so non-experienced gamblers can enjoy as well.

If you want to bet on something more specific, keep in mind that video games are pretty exact things, so there is a lot of room for statistics and other calculations. If you’re such a guy, this may be a perfect gamble for you. For example, typical games for League of Legends are “map winners”,” 1 to 10 kills”, “over/under to total maps” etc. However, the latest studies have shown that most gamblers still prefer classic 1X2 betting.

Where to Bet on eSports?

These days, eSports betting is a pretty major thing in the world of online gambling, so pretty much every bigger bookmaker has them in the offer. The list includes even the most reputable firms like William Hill, 888, 1xBet etc.

Of course, it’s up to you to do some research and figure out which websites offer the best odds. When it’s about typical games, odds are pretty similar in most places. If you want to go into something more specific, on the other side, significant differences from bookmaker to bookmaker are a pretty common thing when it comes to eSports betting.

Also, make sure to find a bookmaker that displays bets in odds that seem more convenient to you, whether it’s about fractional or decimal odds. This is just advice from an avid gambling enthusiast – Jeffrey Hayes, so be sure to do your own research and find out if eSports is something that appeals to you.

