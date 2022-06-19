How to accept shared album invite on iPhone

Shared albums are helpful, yet it tends to be not difficult to lose the notices about the solicitations on the off chance that they are not acknowledged immediately. Assuming you really want assistance tolerating solicitations to imparted photograph collections to your loved ones, we’ll tell you the best way to make it happen, whether the welcome was sent five minutes or five months prior.

The most effective method to Accept a Shared Album Invitation

In the event that you just got the welcome, you ought to have a warning for it, however in the event that not, it’s still simple to acknowledge any common collection welcome you’ve been sent through the Photos application.

Check your Notification Center for this warning and tap it. In the event that you see this warning, jump to stage four. On the off chance that you don’t, continue on toward stage 2.

Lock screen with Shared Albums greeting notice stamped

Assuming the notice has been cleared, open the Photos application.

iPhone 13 Home screen, with Photos application, stamped

Tap the For You symbol at the lower part of the screen.

Photographs application with For You button stamped

You will find a Shared Album Activity segment that incorporates solicitations. Assuming you tapped on the greeting warning, it ought to take you here. Simply tap the blue Accept button for any collections you need to join.

After a second, the Shared Album Activity segment ought to refresh to show that you have joined the collection. You can tap this message to open the collection.

On the off chance that you don’t see Shared Album Activity subsequent to tolerating the greeting, tap on the Albums tab.

Collections tab shared collection photographs application

You’ll see a Shared Albums heading, and you can tap See All to see any you have joined or made.

Since you have acknowledged the welcome, you can track down this collection, as well as some other common collections you have participated in in your Albums tab, alongside the entirety of your own collections.