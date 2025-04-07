Have you hidden some apps on your iPhone and are worried about how to find them now? Follow the guide to know how you can do it. Also, we shall cover the simplest steps to hide these apps along with unhiding them on your iPhone. If you are dealing with such a situation right now, follow the guide till the end and you will get all your answers. With that said, let us get started.

What does it mean to hide applications on an iPhone?

Hiding applications on an iPhone means making certain apps less visible or accessible without permanently deleting them. This can be done in several ways, such as removing the app from the Home Screen while keeping it in the App Library, using Screen Time restrictions to limit access, or hiding entire Home Screen pages. It allows users to maintain a cleaner interface, protect privacy, or reduce distractions without losing the functionality of the app. Moreover, it sometimes becomes a huge matter of privacy when the device is handled by more than one person, or sometimes a minor uses the same phone. This is because certain applications may not be suitable for them. For that and for more, hiding applications works wonders.

How to access hidden apps on an iPhone?

If you want to access your hidden apps on an iPhone, then these are the steps that you are required to follow –

Go to the App Library : From your Home Screen, move past all your app pages until you reach the App Library. All your apps are organized here, and you can even find the ones hidden from the Home Screen.

Use the Search Bar : At the top of the App Library, tap the search bar and type the name of the app you’re looking for. It will appear in the results if it’s installed. If it has somehow been installed, then the result may not appear.

Tap the App to Open It : Once you see the app in the search results, tap on it to open it directly.

Can I add the hidden app to my Home Screen?

If you want to add one of your hidden apps to your Home Screen only, then you can go with these steps. Just visit your App library and follow all the steps again that are mentioned just above. Post that, if you want to unhide the app, tap and hold the app icon in the App Library, then select “Add to Home Screen“. This will add the app to your Home Screen.

How to hide an app on an iPhone?

You can hide the app from the Home Screen, and it will be sent to the App Library where you can access it again. These are the steps to do so –

Tap and hold the app icon on your Home Screen.

Select “Remove App.”

Tap “Remove from Home Screen.”

And that is simply how you can hide an application on your iPhone, irrespective of the model.