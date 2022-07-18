How to activate dnd on VI

Assuming you’re stressed over everyday communications that are promoting your versatility. What’s more, need to prevent messages which can be such coming on your portable. So you can make use of the Do Not Disturb administration. Maintaining customers that are considering, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India had begun the Do Not Disturb administration on marketing businesses and telecom offices to mention ad communications against the desires of consumers. Here I shall let you know how it is possible to enact DND administration on your portable.

What is Do Not Disturb

As the actual name recommends, DND is such a help. Which is made to not annoy you. TRAI began this help a couple of years prior. Clients who utilize the Do Not Disturb administration have been requested to tell telecom organizations. They don’t get any special or commercial messages. Be that as it may, remembering the accommodation of organizations and clients, the Indian Regulatory Authority of India has partitioned this help into two sections.

Step-by-step instructions to Activate DND On Vi Via SMS

To actuate DND on your Vi number by means of SMS, you really want to send an SMS as follows.

Send an SMS ‘STOP 0’ to 1909. Note that you shouldn’t compose 0 after STOP. All things considered, you ought to pick between 1 to 8 with each number showing a help. For example, 1 will allow you to quit banking, protection, and Mastercard-related calls and messages, 3 will stop schooling-related calls and messages, and so on.

Remember that it will require as long as seven days to actuate DND on your number.

Instructions to Activate DND On Vi Via Call

To enact DND on Vi through a call, follow the means referenced here. You ought to settle on a decision to 1909 from your desired number to initiate the DND administration. Note that 1909 is a number extraordinarily relegated for this help by TRAI.

Step-by-step instructions to Activate DND On Vi Via App

On the off chance that you are a Vi client with a cell phone, you can follow the means beneath to enact DND through the authority Vi application.

Stage 1: Firstly, download and introduce the Vi application on your cell phone.

Stage 2: Register your portable number in the application.

Stage 3: Click on My Account and look down to track down the DND choice.

Stage 4: Click on it and pick a class that you need to hinder.