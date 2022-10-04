How to Activate pnb WhatsApp Banking for Customers and Non-Customers

What is PNB WhatsApp Banking?
Punjab Public Bank (PNB) has joined a large group of different moneylenders to send off its WhatsApp banking administrations for clients and non clients. With a mean to make banking administrations more open, PNB said they will be accessible 24×7, including occasions, on both Android and iOS-based telephones.
Who can utilize PNB WhatsApp Banking?
The two clients of PNB also non-clients can benefit the assistance. In any case, for non-clients, just data based administrations will be accessible and account related administrations, for example, balance enquiry won’t be available.
Follow these moves toward actuate PNB WhatsApp Banking:
Stage 1: Save the number first
Clients or non-clients need to initially save the authority number of the bank at +919264092640, on their registred cell phones, to profit PNB WhatsApp Banking Administrations.
Stage 2: Start a discussion
Whenever you have saved PNB’s true WhatsApp number, you need to start a discussion by saying ‘Hey’, ‘Hi’ and so forth on the said number.
Stage 3: Enter OTP
When you send a message on the number interestingly, you will get an OTP on your number. Enter the OTP to keep on profiting PNB WhatsApp banking administrations
Stage 4: Pick your PNB WhatsApp banking administration
Browse a plenty of PNB WhatsApp banking administrations including Open Record On the web, Equilibrium Enquiry, Last 5 exchanges, Check book demand, and so on
Remember this
According to the loan specialist, prior to beginning a discussion, the client should guarantee to really look at the green tick alongside Punjab Public Bank’s name to guarantee that this is a certified record.
Administrations presented for clients
- Balance request
- Last 5 exchanges,
- Stop check,
- Demand really take a look at book to its record holders
- Administrations proposed to both record and non-account holders
- Online record opening,
- Enquire bank store/credit items,
- Computerized items,
- NRI administrations,
- Find branch/atm, pick in, quit choices.
The WhatsApp Banking administration will be accessible 24×7, including occasions, on both Android and iOS-based cell phones.