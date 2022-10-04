How to Activate pnb WhatsApp Banking for Customers and Non-Customers

What is PNB WhatsApp Banking?

Punjab Public Bank (PNB) has joined a large group of different moneylenders to send off its WhatsApp banking administrations for clients and non clients. With a mean to make banking administrations more open, PNB said they will be accessible 24×7, including occasions, on both Android and iOS-based telephones.

Punjab Public Bank (PNB) has now made WhatsApp banking administrations accessible to the two its clients and non-clients. Others like SBI and HDFC Bank as of now have this office.

Who can utilize PNB WhatsApp Banking?

The two clients of PNB also non-clients can benefit the assistance. In any case, for non-clients, just data based administrations will be accessible and account related administrations, for example, balance enquiry won’t be available.

Follow these moves toward actuate PNB WhatsApp Banking:

Stage 1: Save the number first

Clients or non-clients need to initially save the authority number of the bank at +919264092640, on their registred cell phones, to profit PNB WhatsApp Banking Administrations.

Stage 2: Start a discussion

Whenever you have saved PNB’s true WhatsApp number, you need to start a discussion by saying ‘Hey’, ‘Hi’ and so forth on the said number.

Stage 3: Enter OTP

When you send a message on the number interestingly, you will get an OTP on your number. Enter the OTP to keep on profiting PNB WhatsApp banking administrations

Stage 4: Pick your PNB WhatsApp banking administration

Browse a plenty of PNB WhatsApp banking administrations including Open Record On the web, Equilibrium Enquiry, Last 5 exchanges, Check book demand, and so on

Remember this

According to the loan specialist, prior to beginning a discussion, the client should guarantee to really look at the green tick alongside Punjab Public Bank’s name to guarantee that this is a certified record.

Administrations presented for clients

Balance request

Last 5 exchanges,

Stop check,

Demand really take a look at book to its record holders

Administrations proposed to both record and non-account holders

Online record opening,

Enquire bank store/credit items,

Computerized items,

NRI administrations,

Find branch/atm, pick in, quit choices.

The WhatsApp Banking administration will be accessible 24×7, including occasions, on both Android and iOS-based cell phones.