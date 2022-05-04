How to beat 11-27 cookie run kingdom

If you’re battling to beat the Stage 11-19 in the Cookie Run Kingdom, you’ve returned. It is seemingly probably the hardest level in the game, especially due to the Raspberry Cookie chief. She is keeping every one of her gifts and abilities to the great with which she can vanquish her adversary’s face. Besides, she’s having a gigantic well-being bar you ought to trim down. In this aide, you ought to make sense of certain things about how to pass stages 11-25 in the UK.

To endure the 11-27 triumph over the Cookie Run Kingdom, you should have a group that can turn this machine down to be a chief. The initial step is to overpower her with straightforward numbers. Put the Dark Choco Cookie in the front with the goal that they won’t hurt the protection. Take a free Vanilla or Herb Cookie as a healer. The remainder of the group ought to be summoners like a Licorice treat, a Pumpkin Pie treat, and a Cotton Cookie. The thought is to cover Raspberry in the summons. Make certain to utilize Old Pilgrims Scroll, Squishy Jelly Watch and Pilgrims Slingshot as fortunes.

The battle is another choice. Go toward the front and carry it with Sea Fairy and Pure Vanilla, Eclair and Sorbet in the centre, and Hollyberry in front. Try to build up Sea Fairy with five Solid Almond. In this manner, she can tank Raspberry’s charged assault, and Vanilla can mend her in time. Additionally, to beat Stage 11-27 in the Cookie Run Kingdom, you should attempt to dial back the battle, so you can see when Raspberry begins charging. That is an overall exhortation that you might need to utilize regardless of how you’re getting it done.

Reddit has some more broad counsel. You can swindle your direction through the battle utilizing treats that have high assault and a ton of invulnerability outlines. Vampires or Sorbet ought to turn out great. It will be helpful. If it’s not too much trouble, take Eclair, as well. This is only an idea. There are different choices you can propose.