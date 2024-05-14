With the 2024 update, Clash of Clans keeps changing and offering players new challenges across a range of game modes. Overcoming “Card Happy” bases in Clan Wars, Clan War Leagues, and other competitive tournaments is one such task. These bases are purposefully laid out to make the most of defensive structures, traps, and difficult layouts. This is a thorough instruction on how to defeat Card Happy bases in the most recent Clash of Clans game.

Comprehending the Card Happy Base

Prior to examining the tactics, it is crucial to comprehend what distinguishes a Card Happy base:

Placement of Traps : To catch attackers off guard, these bases frequently feature traps like giant bombs, spring traps, and seeking air mines hidden in unexpected places. Divided into sections : The fundamental design is divided into numerous compartments, each fortified with defensive structures, making it difficult to navigate through. Centralized Defenses : Key defensive buildings, such as the Eagle Artillery, Inferno Towers, and X-Bows, are usually centrally located to provide coverage over a wide area.

Strategy 1: Planning and Scouting

Examine the Trap Position : Set traps in suspected regions with inexpensive troops. Air traps can be especially easily identified with the use of balloons. Determine Important Objectives : Identify important fortifications such as the Heroes, Inferno Towers, and Clan Castle. Knowing where they are will help you organise your attack. Organising Troops’ Make-Up : Rather, go for a well-rounded army that can combat various threats. For example, the Bowler Witch strategy—which combines Bowlers, Witches, and Golems—can work well. Use of Spells : Spells are essential. Use your Rage Spells to increase the damage your troops can deal, your Jump Spells to get past compartments, and your Freeze Spells to break through high-damage defences.

Strategy2: Surgical Strikes

Method by Method Implementation

The Clan Castle defenders can be lured out with a small troop of soldiers, and then they can be killed using a poison spell and additional troops. Putting the Kill Squad to Use: When clearing the outer defences, use Golems as meat shields and Wizards or Bowlers after them. The base is now ready for the primary onslaught. Main Attack: Use Heroes and Siege Machines to deploy the majority of your forces. Make sure you appropriately direct them into the base’s centre. Spell Timing: To maximise damage output and keep your troops alive, use Heal and Rage spells. Use Freeze spells to take down important defences at crucial times. Set aside some troops for cleanup in order to make sure you can achieve 3-stars by clearing out remaining buildings.

Strategy 3: Air Strikes

Composition of Troops

LavaLoon: Employ balloons and lava hounds along with assisting minions.

DragBat: Against bases with centralised air defences, dragons equipped with bat spells can be rather effective.

Implementation

Construct a funnel with Baby Dragons or Minions to direct your primary air force towards the centre of the base.

Deploy Lava Hounds: Send out Lava Hounds to absorb air defence damage. Launch balloons after defences to destroy them as the lava hounds suffer damage.

Timing of Bat Spells: When using DragBat, cast Bat Spells against Wizard Towers and Multi-Target Infernos from the side where your dragons are attacking.

Advanced Advice

Use Heroes Wisely : Position Heroes at key locations to either neutralise enemy forces or eliminate valuable targets. Adjust to Base Design : A Card Happy base may differ from the others. Adjust your approach to the particular layout and trap locations you come upon. It Takes Practice to Make Perfect : Play Friendly Challenges with other members of your Clan to hone your tactics and improve your attack plans.

In summary

In the Clash of Clans 2024 update, defeating Card Happy bases necessitates a combination of deft planning, calculated army placement, and flexible strategies. You can regularly defeat these difficult bases and guide your clan to success by learning the base structure, using the right troops and spells, and honing your attacks. Cheers to happy clashing!