How to Beat Douglas in High On Life

“High on Life” is a humorous and action-packed first-person shooter game set in a science fiction world. In this game, players take on the role of a teenage bounty hunter who must battle their way through a series of challenges and enemies using a variety of talking guns. With its mix of action, adventure, and metroidvania elements, “High on Life” offers a unique and exciting gameplay experience. Players will need to use their wits and reflexes to navigate through the game’s challenging environments and defeat powerful bosses, One of those being Douglas.

All the boss fights in High on Life are divided into Bounties, these bounties are a way to dismantle the notorious G3 cartel, Douglas is the second bounty in the game and is playable after finishing the very first bounty in the game, Douglas is the head of training and torture for the G3 cartel, He trains new recruits whilst also torturing them in dreg town.

Upon first selecting the bounty the portal door will open up on the bounty 5000, go through the door and you will be transported to the Out skirts in Port terrene, Once here players will need to activate the scanner on their suit to make the objective marker appear which will take them to dreg town, once here you will need to act as a new G3 recruit and go undercover by blending in with the other recruits, Go through the training process and while in the training process you will meet Dr. Joopy, who seems to be a friendly little octopus wanting to rescue his wife and kids who are being held captive by Douglas.

But in reality Dr. Joopy is Douglas himself, help Dr Joopy by completing all three of his pipeline puzzles, However on the last puzzle you can choose to shoot Dr. Joopy and kill him, This will have some impact on the upcoming gameplay but little impact on the narrative, If you choose to kill Dr. Joopy his suit will detect he is dead and go into chaos mode, on the contrary if you choose to help Joopy he will enter his suit and reveal himself to be Douglas. in any case the upcoming fight will remain the same.

Here are some tips to dominate the fight against Douglas.

-Douglas mostly moves on the four pillars from one to the other and rarely comes down, Track Douglas as he moves and use the trick hole ability of your guns when he is stationary.

-The floor is made of electric panels which shock the player, dealing massive damage. The panels flicker before activating so the flicker is your cue to find some high ground with the help of the hookbugs above.

-Douglas has the ability to spawn yellow G3 enemies, as the room is pretty small you can use Gus to kill the enemies that are in close proximity.

Keep rinsing and repeating the above until you have damaged Douglas enough to bring him down. From here you can use Knifey to carve out one of his tentacles which will be used to turn in the bounty.