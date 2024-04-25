Factory Striders, the formidable foes of Helldivers 2, pose a significant challenge to even the most seasoned players. These towering automatons, reminiscent of the AT-AT Walkers from Star Wars, are equipped with heavy armor, potent weaponry, and the ability to churn out an army of Devastators. Defeating them requires skill, strategy, and a keen understanding of their weaknesses. In this guide, we’ll delve into the tactics and strategies essential for taking down Factory Striders effectively.

Locating Factory Striders

Encountering Factory Striders in Helldivers 2 is not a rare occurrence, particularly in higher-difficulty missions. These mechanical giants may be dropped by Automaton Dropships in level 4 missions, with the likelihood increasing substantially in more challenging scenarios. Additionally, missions on Automaton-controlled planets may feature objectives to eliminate Factory Striders, indicated by specific mission icons.

Weaknesses of Factory Striders

To dismantle a Factory Strider, one must exploit its vulnerabilities strategically. Each component of the automaton presents a potential weak point, necessitating different approaches for optimal results. Here are the key weak points to target:

Main Cannon (On The Hump): The primary cannon mounted on the Factory Strider’s back poses a significant threat, boasting immense firepower and range. However, it is encased in heavy armor, requiring explosives such as rockets to inflict damage. Weapons like the Autocannon, EAT-17, and Quasar Cannon are effective against this formidable weapon. Mini Turrets (Under The Chin): Positioned beneath the Factory Strider’s chin, these mini-guns can be disabled from a distance or targeted while under its belly. Utilizing weapons like the Anti-Materiel Rifle and Autocannon proves effective in neutralizing these turrets. Eye Visor (Face): The exposed horizontal strip resembling an eye visor serves as a critical weak point. Targeting this area directly can lead to the complete destruction of the Factory Strider, requiring sustained firepower from weapons like the Recoilless Rifle or Quasar Cannon. Underside Door (Abdomen): Beneath the Factory Strider lies a set of double doors used to deploy Devastators. When these doors open, unleashing rockets into the abdomen can inflict substantial damage. Weapons with armor-piercing capabilities, such as the Recoilless Rifle, are ideal for this task. Heatsinks (Back & Sides): The heat sinks located on the Factory Strider’s back and sides are heavily armored but conceal vulnerable points beneath. Destroying these heat sinks reveals medium armor susceptible to further attacks. Precision is key when targeting these elusive components. Legs: Targeting the armored plates on the Factory Strider’s legs can impede its mobility, providing a tactical advantage. While focusing on the legs may seem inefficient, it can limit the automaton’s ability to maneuver effectively.

Effective Strategies for Defeating Factory Striders

Successfully overcoming Factory Striders requires coordination and resourcefulness. Here are some recommended strategies:

Utilize Powerful Stratagems: Employing high-impact stratagems, such as Orbital Lasers and Precision Strikes, can swiftly incapacitate a Factory Strider.

Exploit Weak Points: Focus on exploiting the automaton’s weak points, such as the underside door and exposed components, to maximize damage output.

Coordinate with Teammates: Communication and teamwork are essential for coordinating attacks and maximizing efficiency.

Prioritize Objectives: Consider the mission objectives and resource costs before engaging Factory Striders, especially in higher-difficulty scenarios.

By adopting these strategies and leveraging the weaknesses of Factory Striders, players can increase their chances of emerging victorious against these formidable adversaries in Helldivers 2. Remember, teamwork and adaptability are crucial when facing such formidable foes on the battlefield.