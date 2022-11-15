This article focuses on how to beat Giganto in Sonic Frontiers. There are multiple ways to beat Giganto in Sonic Frontiers. To win the real fight against Giganto, you need to use many rings. The more rings you have, the more powerful your attacks will be. Try to stay close to Giganto and use your special attacks to take advantage of his weaknesses.

You can also try to use the waterfall to your advantage. By jumping into the water, you will be immune to Giganto’s attacks for a short period of time. Use this opportunity to attack him from a distance. To avoid getting hurt, you will want to use the neighborhood to your advantage. Giganto is very susceptible to fire. If you can light him on fire, he will be incapacitated for a short period of time.

There are a few ways to beat Giganto in Sonic Frontiers. One way is to use the coins you find throughout the game to buy upgrades that will help you defeat him. Cutscenes will also help you. Damage is important because if you can take down Giganto’s legs, he will be unable to move. Hits are also important because if you can hit Giganto enough times, he will be defeated. This will give you a good understanding of how the game works and will make the second major boss much easier.

There is a new attack you can use that will help you defeat Giganto. You need to approach him from the front, and use the hand swings to hit him in the head. This will stun him, and you can then use the blows to deal significant damage. Keep attacking him until he is defeated.

You can parry Giganto’s attacks by blocking with your shield. Swipe move: You can use the swipe move to dodge his attacks. Best skill: The best skill you can use to defeat Giganto is the sonic boom. This will deal significant damage to him. Projectiles toward Giganto: You can use the projectiles to hit Giganto from a distance.

Once Giganto got to half health, you’ll switch to a cutscene to move on to the second part of this fight. Most of the damage in section 2 of this fight is going to take place during quick time events. Players will need to press the buttons shown on the screen at the right time. Following these steps and Giganto will be defeated in no time.