Maliketh, the Black Blade, is one of Elden Ring’s more difficult bosses to defeat. With a combination of destructive ranged skills and potent melee strikes, the beast clergyman poses a serious threat. This comprehensive guide will assist you in defeating this formidable foe.

Preparation

Level Up : Ensure that you are at the right height. Around level 100–120 is an excellent starting point. Make sure you have enough Vigour to survive Maliketh’s powerful blows.

: Ensure that you are at the right height. Around level 100–120 is an excellent starting point. Make sure you have enough Vigour to survive Maliketh’s powerful blows. Armaments and Equipment : Equip yourself with weapons that you feel confident using and have seen considerable upgrades. Given Maliketh’s vulnerability to bleed damage, weapons such as Rivers of Blood and Reduvia can be especially potent.

: Equip yourself with weapons that you feel confident using and have seen considerable upgrades. Given Maliketh’s vulnerability to bleed damage, weapons such as Rivers of Blood and Reduvia can be especially potent. Armour : Put on armour that allows you both mobility and effective physical defence. Maliketh will attack, so you have to be quick to react.

: Put on armour that allows you both mobility and effective physical defence. Maliketh will attack, so you have to be quick to react. Talismans : Equip talismans that boost your HP, stamina, and defense. The Dragoncrest Shield Talisman can be particularly useful.

: Equip talismans that boost your HP, stamina, and defense. The Dragoncrest Shield Talisman can be particularly useful. Consumables : Stock up on healing flasks and consider bringing consumables that boost your resistances.

Phase One: The Beast Clergyman

Maliketh makes an appearance as the Beast Clergyman during the opening phase, employing a mix of quick melee strikes and long-range spells.

Beast Claw’s primary attacks involve Maliketh swiping his palm to send shockwaves across the ground. To escape the shockwaves, roll to the side.

Gurranq’s Beast Claw: A more potent variation of Beast Claw with increased shockwaves and a broader range. Here, timing your dodges is essential.

Maliketh frequently launches himself into the air before smashing his sword down. As he lands, roll in his direction to avoid getting hit.

Methodology

Methodology Remain Near: Maliketh is forced to employ his melee attacks, which are simpler to avoid than his ranged ones, in order to stay near him.

Dodge Time: Find out the time of his attacks. Most of his melee swipes have a noticeable wind-up, giving you a chance to react.

Hit and Run: Land a few hits and then back off. Overcommitting can leave you vulnerable to his counterattacks.

Summons: Use Spirit Ashes to distract Maliketh. Mimic Tear or Black Knife Tiche can be very effective in drawing his attention.

Phase Two: The Black Blade, Maliketh

The battle gets much more difficult as Maliketh changes. Both his attacks and his newfound talents intensify.

Important Attacks to Be Aware of: Maliketh’s sword attacks now deal damage that wears off over time (DoT). Avoid being struck if possible.

Explosive Ground Slam: He strikes the earth with such force that a sizable AoE explosion results. As soon as you see him getting ready for this move, roll away.

Blade Waves: Maliketh unleashes waves of energy as he swings his blade. Rolls timed correctly can be used to sidestep these.

Pillar Leap: He jumps up onto a pillar and then unleashes a fierce strike from below. As he falls, watch his actions and be prepared to roll.

Approach Aggression Prudence: Be forceful, but cautious. His attacks are punishing, but you need to keep the pressure on to prevent him from using his most devastating moves.

Focus on Dodging: Perfect your dodge timing. His attacks are fast, but learning their patterns will help you avoid damage.

Exploit Openings: After dodging his explosive ground slam or pillar leap, there are brief windows where you can safely attack.

Use Ranged Attacks: If you have a ranged build, you can kite him around the arena, attacking from a distance. This is safer but can take longer.

General Advice

Remain Calm : Maliketh is a formidable boss, but winning requires remaining composed and unflappable. Errors come from panic. Take Lessons from Failures : Every setback serves as a teaching moment. Examine what went wrong and modify your plan of action. It Takes Practice to Make Perfect : This battle can require multiple tries. Continue honing and perfecting your technique

In summary

In Elden Ring, defeating Maliketh is a real litmus test. Prepare yourself, practise, and have patience to defeat this strong opponent. Remain nimble, familiarise yourself with his offensive strategies, and seize his opportunities. I wish Tarnished luck!