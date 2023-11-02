How To Beat Must Escape the Haunted House

Escape rooms are thrilling and challenging experiences that push your wits to the limit. Must Escape the Haunted House, one of the captivating escape room games from Cool Math Games, is no exception. In this adventure, you will be tasked with solving puzzles, finding keys, and outsmarting spooky obstacles as you strive to escape a haunted house. Whether you’re new to escape games or a seasoned pro, this guide will walk you through every step, ensuring your successful escape from this eerie abode.

Cool Math Games has earned a reputation for its fantastic point-and-click puzzle games and escape rooms, and Must Escape the Haunted House lives up to the standard. The gameplay is straightforward: you move through the game by following the green arrows, click on items to collect them, then click on them in your inventory, and finally, click on a location to use them. Now, let’s break down the game’s mechanics and strategies to help you beat the game without breaking a sweat.

Getting Started: The Cheese and the Skull

As you embark on your journey, you’ll find yourself in a spooky room. To kick things off, head to the right and pick up the Torch. Next, move left twice and use your Torch on the wall torch to ignite it, turning it into a Lit Torch.

With your Lit Torch in hand, proceed to the right twice and use it to scare away the menacing spider. As the spider flees, seize the Gold Key it was guarding. After this, head left twice again, and make use of the Gold Key to open the door. Step through the door into a new area of the haunted house.

Inside this room, you’ll notice a bookshelf, adorned with several books. Click on the only red book and observe six words written inside. Take note of these words: Hush, Deface, Shrew, Trolls, Trick, and Trap. Your next task is to use your Lit Torch to ignite the fire and keep an eye out for four symbols that become illuminated: Triangle, Octagon, Square, and Five-Pointed Star. Don’t forget to snatch the Skeleton Key from the dragon’s mouth before moving to the right.

In the next room, you’ll spot a glass dome on the table, which requires a four-digit combination to open. The combination can be deciphered by counting the sides of each shape in the image above the fireplace, which reads 3-8-4-5. Once unlocked, you’ll find the Cheese inside. Also, take a moment to examine the green book, which contains the letters D (top left), B (bottom left), A (top right), and C (bottom right).

As you exit the room, return to the skull on the shield. Here, click the bone ends in the order indicated by the green book . Your reward for this is the Green Gem, an essential item for your escape.

The Mouse and the Skeleton Keys

Now, let’s circle back to the first screen. Use the Cheese on the mouse hole, and in return, you’ll receive a Key from the friendly mouse. This new Key can be used to unlock the door on the right side of this area. Step through the door to progress further into the haunted house.

Inside this room, you’ll encounter a piano. Pay attention as you press the keys that spell out the only word you can extract from the red book: D-E-F-A-C-E. This clever move will yield a second Green Gem, and you should also pick up the Stool before moving on to the next room.

In the room to the right, you’ll notice eight different colors depicted on the crosses on the chairs : blue, yellow, blue, red, green, yellow, red, and blue. Now, return to the room with the case and get a close-up view of it. Click the panels until they match the color sequence on the benches. Once completed, press the lock button, and you’ll be rewarded with the third Green Gem.

Now, head back to the room with the benches, and inspect the box on the table. Insert the three Green Gems into the box. Your efforts will be handsomely rewarded with a second Skeleton Key. Return to the room with the case on the ground and head left. Here, you’ll want to use the Stool on the window and collect your third and final Skeleton Key.

The Grand Escape

With all three Skeleton Keys in your possession, it’s time to make your grand escape from the haunted house. Return to the first room and use the three Skeleton Keys on the main door. As the door swings open, click the new green arrow that appears above it, and congratulations, you’ve successfully escaped the Haunted House!

Speed Run Tips

If you’re aiming for a speed run through Must Escape the Haunted House, here’s a list of steps to streamline your escape. You don’t need to revisit certain clues or areas once you’ve mastered the game. For example, you can skip checking the books and benches before opening the suitcase, saving valuable time and getting a faster escape.

In summary, Must Escape the Haunted House is an enthralling escape room adventure that requires wit and skill to navigate. With this guide, you’ll be well-equipped to conquer the challenges, gather the necessary items, and unlock the mysteries of the haunted house. So, put on your thinking cap and get ready for a spine-tingling escape experience!