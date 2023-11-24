Embarking on the challenging journey of conquering the 7-Star Tera Raids featuring Hisuian Samurott in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is no small feat. With its formidable Sharpness Ability, defeating this Water/Dark regional starter demands a well-thought-out strategy and the right team of Pokemon. In this guide, we’ll delve into the best tactics, optimal counters, and effective combat strategies to emerge victorious in the Hisuian Samurott Raid.

Hisuian Samurott Tera Raid Date & Time:

The Hisuian Samurott Tera Raid event is currently active in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, running until November 26 at 3:59 PM PT / 6:59 PM ET / 11:59 PM GMT. For those unable to seize victory in the first round, the Raids will resume on November 30 at 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET / 12 AM GMT (December 1) and conclude on December 3 at 3:59 PM PT / 6:59 PM ET / 11:59 PM GMT. Ensure you mark your calendars and seize the opportunity to capture this Unrivaled Pokemon.

Where to Find Hisuian Samurott Tera Raids:

Locating Hisuian Samurott Tera Raid spots in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is a breeze. Keep an eye out for Black Crystals shining on the game map, signaling a 7-Star Tera Raid. By heading to these spots, you can swiftly engage in the intense battle against Hisuian Samurott.

Hisuian Samurott Tera Raid Type & Moveset

Understanding the strengths and weaknesses of Hisuian Samurott is crucial for a successful Raid. This Water Tera Type Pokemon is vulnerable only to Grass and Electric-type moves. Its moveset includes Ceaseless Edge (Dark), Razor Shell (Water), Sacred Sword (Fighting), and X-Scissor (Bug). Some Raids may feature additional moves like Swords Dance (Normal), Bulldoze (Ground), and Focus Energy (Normal). Notably, the Sharpness Ability enhances the damage of cutting and slashing moves by 50%, with a 2x STAB bonus on Water-type moves.

Best Counters for Hisuian Samurott Tera Raid

To triumph over Hisuian Samurott, assembling a team with the right counters is paramount. The top contenders include Miraidon, Bellibolt, Iron Hands, Appletun, and Rotom Wash. Given Hisuian Samurott’s mixed attacking style, prioritizing Special Attackers is recommended, although powerful Physical Attackers can also prove effective. Caution is advised against Ceaseless Edge, which not only packs a punch but sets up Spikes on your side of the battle, dealing chip damage to non-Flying Pokemon.

Best Iron Hands Strategy:

Iron Hands, boasting a staggering 140 Attack stat, can be a game-changer in the Hisuian Samurott Raid. With the Booster Energy item and an Adamant Nature, Iron Hands becomes a powerhouse capable of incredible damage. Wild Charge breaks through the Raid Boss’s defenses, and Drain Punch ensures recovery, making Iron Hands a formidable and resilient opponent.

Best Miraidon Strategy:

Miraidon emerges as a star player in countering Hisuian Samurott. With its Hadron Engine Ability, Electric Terrain is immediately activated upon entering the battlefield, boosting Electric-type moves by 50% and enhancing Miraidon’s Special Attack by 1.333x. Miraidon’s Electric/Dragon type combination resists Water-type moves, and its moveset, including Taunt and Metal Sound, disrupts Hisuian Samurott’s setup while dealing significant damage with Electro Drift.

Best Bellibolt Strategy:

Equipped with the Electromorphosis Ability, Bellibolt is a formidable Hisuian Samurott counter. Utilizing Parabolic Charge with the Metronome item, Bellibolt not only deals boosted Electric-type damage but also recovers HP, ensuring its longevity in battle. With each turn, Bellibolt becomes deadlier, making it a potent force against Hisuian Samurott.

Best Appletun Strategy:

Appletun’s Grass/Dragon typing grants it resistance against Hisuian Samurott’s Razor Shell. Leveraging moves like Sunny Day, Growth, and Apple Acid, Appletun can weaken Hisuian Samurott while dealing super-effective damage. Whether in a solo or group Raid Battle, Appletun proves to be a strategic asset.

Best Rotom Wash StrategyRotom Wash, a versatile choice, combines offensive prowess with defensive capabilities. Will-O-Wisp induces a Burn status on Hisuian Samurott, reducing damage from its Physical Attacks, while Charge Beam deals super-effective damage and boosts Rotom Wash’s Special Attack. With its Electric/Water type combination and Levitate Ability, Rotom Wash is a well-rounded counter.