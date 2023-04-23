How To Beat The Dark Beast Ganon in Zelda: Breath of the Wild

As you journey through the vast open world of Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you will encounter many challenges and formidable enemies. However, none compare to the final boss battle against Dark Beast Ganon, the true form of Ganon that you must face to ultimately save Princess Zelda and Hyrule from the forces of darkness. In this guide, we will walk you through the steps you need to take to defeat Dark Beast Ganon and emerge victorious.

Dark Beast Ganon is the second part of the final battle, following the initial encounter with Calamity Ganon. Once you have defeated Calamity Ganon, you will find yourself in the fields of Hyrule, riding your trusty steed and armed with the Bow of Light that Zelda herself bestows upon you. It’s time to take down the monstrous Dark Beast Ganon and bring peace back to Hyrule.

The battle against Dark Beast Ganon may seem daunting at first, but with the right strategy and tactics, it can be relatively simple and low-risk. The key to defeating Dark Beast Ganon lies in exploiting the glowing golden spots that appear on its body. To do this, you need to ride your horse in wide circles around Dark Beast Ganon, patiently waiting for the golden spots to appear. Most of the spots will be on the sides of Dark Beast Ganon, but at one point, a spot will be somewhat underneath, requiring you to move a little closer to reach it. Keep in mind that while riding your horse, you need to be cautious of accidentally running into trees, as it can slow you down and leave you vulnerable to Dark Beast Ganon’s attacks.

Dark Beast Ganon has one main attack to be wary of: a laser attack from the front. However, with enough stamina, you can easily avoid it by sprinting to the side and avoiding the beam. It’s essential to manage your stamina well and ensure you have enough to evade this attack and continue circling Dark Beast Ganon to target the golden spots on its body.

Once you have successfully hit all the golden spots on Dark Beast Ganon’s body, a glowing line will appear on its forehead, revealing a brief opening with an eyeball. This is your chance to deliver the final blow. To do so, you need to run in circles in front of Dark Beast Ganon, baiting it to use its laser attack. After it fires the beam, leap off your horse and use the updraft to glide into the air. From this vantage point, you can use an aerial arrow attack to aim and land an arrow at Dark Beast Ganon’s eye, dealing massive damage and bringing it one step closer to defeat.

It’s worth noting that hitting Dark Beast Ganon’s eye can be challenging, as it is a small target and moves quickly. Therefore, timing and precision are crucial. It may take a few attempts to get it right, but with practice, you will be able to land those critical shots and whittle down Dark Beast Ganon’s health.

Once you have successfully hit Dark Beast Ganon’s eye with an arrow, it will be momentarily stunned, allowing you to continue attacking its body with arrows and dealing additional damage. Repeat this process of hitting the golden spots on Dark Beast Ganon’s body and landing shots on its eye until its health is depleted, and it is finally defeated.

Congratulations! You have now vanquished Dark Beast Ganon and completed the final boss battle in Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Enjoy the ending cutscene and the satisfaction of saving Princess Zelda and Hyrule from the clutches of darkness. If you have unlocked every Captured Memory in the game, you will also be rewarded with an extra scene.

