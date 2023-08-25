How To Beat the First Boss in Armored Core 6

The Armored Core series has always had a learning curve, and Armored Core 6 is no different. The game provides you with a plethora of choices but doesn’t provide much guidance on how to make the best use of them. The first helicopter boss serves as a sort of test, evaluating your grasp of your Core’s mechanics and your ability to wield them effectively. As the game doesn’t allow you to alter the difficulty level, your only way ahead is to enhance your skills as a mech operator. If you’re struggling with this boss, it’s likely due to needing more familiarity with the game’s mechanics.

Armored Core 6, like many games from the renowned developer From Software, is known for its challenging gameplay. If you’re facing difficulty with the initial AH12 HC Helicopter boss and finding it hard to defeat, fret not. We’ve got some tips that can assist you in overcoming this formidable hurdle and progressing in the game.

Conquering the AH12 HC Helicopter Boss in Armored Core 6

Armored Core 6 boasts numerous customization options, though none of them are accessible when facing the first boss. Since you can’t tweak your mech’s setup at this point, your focus should be on understanding the game’s mechanics.

Here are some key points to consider when tackling Armored Core 6’s opening boss if you’re unsure where to start.

1. Prioritize Ground Combat

Similar to the Dark Souls games, managing your stamina (or boost gauge) plays a vital role in combat here. While soaring through the air might seem tempting as soon as you jump into the action, the initial boss battle will swiftly teach you that flying around isn’t a successful tactic in Armored Core 6—unless you have the right loadout.

If you’re struggling against the first boss, the primary reason is likely excessive use of your boost gauge, leaving you vulnerable while the AH12 HC Helicopter mercilessly targets you. It’s advisable to stay grounded and sidestep the boss’s assaults until it launches a missile your way. At that point, take to the skies and maneuver to evade. Remember that if your boost gauge empties entirely, its regeneration will take longer, so use it judiciously.

Flying should be a deliberate choice, not a constant one. While soaring in your mech is enjoyable, it isn’t as effective in combat. Sticking close to the ground and utilizing dashes for evasion is a more reliable strategy compared to mid-air dodging.

The boost gauge is located at the bottom of the screen, just beneath the impact bar.

2. Monitor Boost Gauge and Impact Bar

In the challenging world of Armored Core 6, keeping an eye on both these meters is crucial for survival. For a comprehensive understanding, you can refer to our detailed guide on the impact bar.

3. Manage Stagger Meter

The impact bar’s mechanics might remind those familiar with Sekiro of the Posture system in From Software’s earlier title. Just like in Sekiro, enemies here possess their own gauge, which you need to deplete while preventing yours from filling up. This tactic proves vital in nearly every boss fight.

Once an enemy is staggered, their actions are interrupted briefly, and they become susceptible to additional damage. Your missiles and melee strikes are more effective at both building the gauge and dealing damage compared to your primary machine gun. However, your machine gun prevents the gauge from decreasing while your missiles and melee are on cooldown.

If you sense the boss isn’t taking damage as anticipated, this could be the reason. Keep the pressure on, continuously attacking to stagger it. Yet, be cautious not to get staggered yourself, as this leaves you open to counterattacks and significant harm.

There are instances when you must go for the kill.

4. Get Aggressive with Melee

Though the AH12 HC Helicopter might appear daunting, engaging it in close quarters is essential for a swift takedown. In Armored Core 6, many battles are endurance tests, so defeating this boss swiftly is your goal.

Your melee attack is your highest-damage option and doesn’t rely on ammo. However, it necessitates entering melee range, which is particularly challenging against a flying adversary. If you’re concerned about depleting your boost gauge, the ideal moment for melee strikes is after leaping into the air to evade the chopper’s missile barrage. This approach efficiently deals with both challenges in one move.

Remember, you can execute two consecutive strikes with the starting melee weapon before it overheats.

If the AH12 HC Helicopter boss has proven too challenging, these tips can aid your progress. Armored Core 6 demands practice and dedication to master, and while conquering the first boss might pose a hurdle, persistence will lead you to a rewarding gaming experience.