Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 has introduced an exciting new biome known as the Wasteland. This addition is unlike any other area players have seen before, adding a new layer of chaos to the Battle Royale map. Players venturing into the Wasteland will find it a frenetic environment, where grabbing and modifying vehicles at service stations is highly encouraged. The landscape is dotted with Flaming Boost Hoops that supercharge cars with Nitro power, making for thrilling, high-speed chases.

Amidst the chaos of the Wasteland, players will encounter powerful bosses, including the Machinist. This guide will provide detailed strategies on how to locate and defeat the Machinist, one of the formidable Wasteland Warriors, to claim her unique and valuable items.

How to Find the Machinist

While some bosses in the Wasteland, like Ringmaster Scarr, have fixed locations, the Machinist is more unpredictable. To track down the Machinist, players need to look for her Medallion’s marker, which appears as a mechanical gear on the map once the Battle Bus begins its route. This marker is key to locating her.

The Machinist can spawn in two different scenarios. If she spawns at her main location, Redline Rig, she will remain stationary and easier to approach. However, if she is not at Redline Rig, she will be driving around the island in her car. In this case, players must keep an eye on her marker to track her movements and intercept her.

How to Defeat the Machinist

Defeating the Machinist requires different strategies depending on her location. Here’s how to handle both scenarios:

If the Machinist is at Redline Rig

When the Machinist spawns at Redline Rig, she is more vulnerable as she will be on foot rather than in her vehicle. This makes her less protected and easier to attack. Here’s what to do:

Gear Up: Before engaging, make sure to gather weapons and shield up. Initiate Attack: Once ready, head to Redline Rig and start your assault. Without the protection of her car, the Machinist can be directly confronted.

If the Machinist is on the Move

If the Machinist is driving around the map, the challenge increases. Here’s how to proceed:

Find a Vehicle: Locate a vehicle and mod it with a turret at a service station. Nitro boosts will also be beneficial. Chase and Shoot: Use your modified vehicle to chase the Machinist. Aim to shoot her vehicle until her shields are down. Force her Out: Once her shields are depleted, she will exit her car, making her more vulnerable.

Regardless of

where she spawns, the Machinist will always have her henchmen with her. If she’s driving around, her henchmen will control a war bus, making the encounter even more challenging. Here’s how to handle them:

Eliminate Henchmen First: To avoid being overwhelmed, it’s a good strategy to take out her minions before focusing on the Machinist. This reduces the number of threats you face simultaneously. Destroy Turrets Quickly: Once the Machinist’s shields are down, she will deploy turrets. These turrets are very aggressive and can deal significant damage, so prioritize destroying them immediately.

The Final Assault

After dealing with her henchmen and turrets, the final task is to eliminate the Machinist herself. With her shields gone and her protection minimized, focus all your firepower on her until she is defeated. It’s crucial to maintain mobility and stay aware of your surroundings to avoid taking unnecessary damage during this final phase.

The Machinist’s Loot

Defeating the Machinist in Fortnite is rewarding, as she drops unique and powerful items. Here’s what players can expect to find:

Lockjaw Vehicle

Infinite Nitro: This vehicle comes equipped with an infinite nitro boost, making it perfect for high-speed chases and quick escapes.

Mythic Combat Assault Rifle

Damage: 25

Fire Rate: 8.8

Magazine Size: 28

Reload Time: 2.6 seconds

Mods: Red eye sight Drum mag Vertical foregrip Suppressor



This rifle is a formidable weapon, enhanced with various mods to improve accuracy, magazine capacity, and stealth.

The Machinist’s Medallion

Special Ability: This medallion grants the holder an automatic shield regeneration over time, up to a maximum of 75. This is especially useful for sustaining health during prolonged battles.

Tips for Success

Stay Mobile: Whether you are chasing the Machinist or avoiding her henchmen’s attacks, staying mobile is key. Use vehicles not just for chasing but also for dodging incoming fire. Use Cover: Always be aware of your surroundings and use the terrain to your advantage. Duck behind cover to reload or regenerate shields. Communicate with Teammates: If you’re playing in squads, communicate effectively. Assign roles like one member focusing on henchmen while others target the Machinist.

Be Prepared: Ensure you are well-equipped before initiating the fight. Stock up on ammo, health kits, and shields to sustain through the encounter.