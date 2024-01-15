With its large user base and variety of material, TikTok is a platform that lets users follow, like, and comment on one other’s posts. Sometimes, though, you might wish to block someone without looking at their profile. This can be the result of objectionable content, privacy issues, or other factors. We’ll walk you through the process of blocking someone on TikTok without seeing their profile in this article.

Using the TikTok App

On your mobile device, launch the TikTok app to start the blocking procedure. Verify that you have access to your account.

Look for the Username

Use the search bar to locate the TikTok account you wish to ban, rather than going to the user’s profile. In the search field, type the username, and then choose the appropriate account from the list of results.

Three Dots Menu

After locating the user, their username or video will have three dots (…) to the right of it. A menu with several options will open when you click on these dots.

Block Option

Locate the “Block” option in the menu. You can receive a confirmation message from TikTok explaining that barring a user will stop them from getting in touch with you and from seeing your content. Verify your choice to move forward with the block.

Blocking Without Seeing the Profile

On TikTok, you can block a user without ever seeing their profile, in contrast to other social media sites. This implies that you won’t have to expose yourself to the content on their account in order to protect your privacy and steer clear of any possibly unwelcome encounters.

Blocking from Comments

You can also ban someone from your videos by doing so, which prevents you from seeing their profile. Tap and hold on a user’s comment until a menu appears if you think it is offensive or improper. Select the “Block” option from the menu.

Examining Barred Users

Navigate to your TikTok settings to make sure the person has been correctly barred. You’ll find an option in the privacy settings called “Blocked accounts” or something similar. This is where you may check the list of people you’ve blocked and change it as necessary.

In summary

On TikTok, blocking someone without seeing their profile is an easy way for users to protect their privacy and steer clear of unsolicited conversations. Without having to view their profile, you can effectively block users who might be breaking TikTok’s community norms or making you uncomfortable by following these steps. Remember that blocking is a helpful tool to make sure you have a good and happy time on the platform.