How To Boost Kick in Armored Core 6

For fans of the Armored Core franchise, the return of the classic Boost Kick technique in Armored Core 6 is an exciting addition. This maneuver, well-remembered for catching enemies off-guard, has undergone some changes but remains a valuable tool in your arsenal. While it might not deal direct damage, the Boost Kick holds significant strategic importance in this latest installment of the mecha series. In this guide, we will explore how to unlock and effectively use the Boost Kick in Armored Core 6, enabling you to enhance your combat prowess.

To access the powerful Boost Kick technique in Armored Core 6, follow these straightforward steps:

Progress Through Chapter 1: Play through the game until you reach the Arena, an important location where you can unlock the Boost Kick. Activate OS Tuning: Once you’ve gained access to the Arena, engage the OS Tuning option. This is where you can unlock the Boost Kick for your mech. Spend an OS Tuning Chip: To unlock the Boost Kick, you’ll need to invest one OS Tuning Chip. This affordable cost makes it an early and advantageous upgrade. Automatic Integration: Unlike some upgrades, you don’t need to manually equip the Boost Kick. It seamlessly becomes part of your AC’s moveset for immediate use. No Ammo Consumption: One of the Boost Kick’s advantages is that it doesn’t consume ammo. This highlights the importance of quickly grasping its execution.

Effectively Executing the Boost Kick

While unlocking the Boost Kick is a pivotal step, using it skillfully is equally important. Here’s how to master this technique:

Target Lock-On: For a successful Boost Kick, ensure you have a hard lock on your target. This helps you connect with precision. Activating the Assault Boost: Initiate the Assault Boost by pressing the L3 button while moving forward. This sets the stage for your Boost Kick. Executing the Kick: As you approach your target, press the L3 button again. This performs the Kick, causing stagger and setting up potential follow-up attacks. Timing Is Key: Remember, timing is crucial. Practice the sequence to achieve seamless execution during intense battles. Variety in Boost Kicks: Keep in mind that different mechs have varying leg structures, leading to diverse animations for the Boost Kick. Embrace this variety as part of the game’s charm.

It may feel a bit unusual at first, but remember that you don’t need to maintain the L3 button for the Assault Boost; you can cancel it by holding back on the stick. Becoming proficient in this maneuver takes practice, so don’t be discouraged if it takes a few attempts to get the timing just right.

Strategic Applications of the Boost Kick

While the Boost Kick might not deal damage, its ability to stagger opponents is immensely valuable. Incorporating the Boost Kick into your tactics can give you a competitive edge in battles. Here are some strategic ways to utilize the Boost Kick:

Opening Combos: Initiate a combo by using the Boost Kick from behind your target. Sneak up on an unsuspecting enemy and catch them off-guard with a powerful opening move. Combining with Heavy Weapons: Pair your high damage-per-second (DPS) weapons like Missile Launchers, Bazookas, or Grenade Launchers with the Boost Kick for guaranteed stagger effects. This requires quick execution of the Assault Boost into the Kick. Enhancing Staggering Attacks: Utilize the Boost Kick in tandem with your heavy damage attacks to further amplify the stagger effect. This synergy creates an efficient approach to securing an advantage over your foes.

Staggering enemies lies at the core of successful combat in Armored Core 6, and the Boost Kick is an indispensable tool in achieving this goal. Even though unlocking this technique requires some progression, the rewards it offers are worth the effort. By following this guide, you’ve learned how to unlock and effectively use the Boost Kick, enhancing your gameplay and enabling you to stand strong against any opponent.

