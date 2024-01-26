Palworld enthusiasts are well aware of the formidable Anubis, a sought-after Pal usually encountered in the northern regions of the map. While facing Anubis is often a late-game challenge, we’ve uncovered two distinct methods to secure this impressive Pal much earlier in your Palworld journey.

How to Obtain an Anubis Egg in Palworld

Breeding in Palworld offers a myriad of possibilities, with hundreds of combinations to secure a Huge Rocky Egg containing the coveted Anubis. The gender of the Pals involved doesn’t influence the outcome, as long as you have one male and one female in the mix. Let’s explore some breeding combinations, featuring Pals more commonly encountered than the elusive Anubis like Penking and Bushi, Quivern and Chillet, Broncherry and Relaxaurus.

Keep an eye out for these potential mates to facilitate the creation of an Anubis through breeding.

Method 1: Breeding Two Low-Level Bosses

The first approach involves capturing two low-level bosses, namely Penking and Bushi. Here’s where you can find them:

Penking: A level 15 boss located at coordinates 113, -349.

Bushi: A level 23 boss found at coordinates -117, -491.

Once you successfully capture these bosses, proceed to breed them. The gender of each boss doesn’t impact the outcome, as long as you have one male and one female. Refer to our comprehensive breeding guide for detailed instructions on the breeding process.

The result of this breeding endeavor will be a Huge Rocky egg, which, when hatched, reveals the majestic Anubis.

Method 2: Breeding Two Sets of Different Pals

This alternative method kicks off with breeding the mini-boss Quivern with a Relaxauris to obtain a Jormuntide. Here are the details:

Quivern: A level 23 mini-boss at coordinates -255, -130.

Relaxauris: Commonly found in early zones.

Once you acquire a Jormuntide, proceed to breed it with a Kitsun. The resulting egg will also hatch into the esteemed Anubis. Here’s where you can find Kitsun: near the Tower of the Free Pal Alliance at coordinates 180, 24. Keep in mind that this area is quite cold, so equip yourself with cold resistance protection.

Breeding Anubis & Key Considerations

Before embarking on your Anubis breeding journey, ensure you meet the necessary prerequisites. To commence breeding Pals, you’ll need a Breeding Farm, which you can unlock from your technology tree once you reach level 19. Gather the required materials – 100 wood, 20 stone, and 50 fiber – to construct the Breeding Farm.

Breeding these Pals guarantees a Huge Rocky egg with Anubis inside, eliminating the element of luck. Once you obtain the egg, place it in an Incubator for hatching. The incubation duration varies based on your settings, ranging from a quick process to potentially 240 hours for Massive eggs on custom settings. Regardless of the incubation time, the resources invested in breeding Anubis are likely to be less than those required to capture it in the wild, presenting a cost-effective alternative.

Levelling Up Your Anubis

Upon hatching, your Anubis will commence at level one, necessitating some leveling up. The most efficient method involves keeping it in your Party, allowing it to gain experience and level up gradually.

Anubis proves to be an excellent addition to your Pal collection, especially for tasks like Ore Farming and Handiwork. With a Mining skill at level three and Transporting at level two, Anubis excels at acquiring and transporting ore efficiently. Moreover, its top-level Handiwork at level four sets it apart as one of the best Pals for tasks requiring skilled craftsmanship.

Getting Anubis is actually relatively easy even in the early stages of your Palworld journey and its not only possible but also strategic. By employing these breeding methods and considering the unique skills Anubis brings to the table, you can enhance your Pal collection and expedite your progress in the game.