How To Breed Punkleton in My Singing Monsters

My Singing Monsters is a popular mobile game that allows players to collect and breed various creatures known as Monsters. One such Monster is the Punkleton, a Core Seasonal Monster that celebrates the Spooktacle season and is found on Plant Island. The Punkleton was added to the game on October 23rd, 2012 during Version 1.0.4, and is only available at certain times. It is best obtained by breeding Bowgart and T-Rox, which can be done by selecting these two Monsters from the ‘Breed’ menu and waiting for 18 hours until the breeding is complete.

To breed Punkleton in My Singing Monsters, players need to select Bowgart and T-Rox from the ‘Breed’ menu. The breeding time for Punkleton is 18 hours by default, but players can reduce this time if they have Diamonds available to do so. However, players should keep in mind that they are not always going to get a Punkleton on their first try. If they are unlucky enough not to get one, they simply need to keep trying, and they will eventually get one.

It is also worth pointing out that players can only breed Punkleton during the Spooktacle seasonal event, which takes place from the middle of October through to the beginning of November. Additionally, players can breed Punkleton during the ‘Out-of-Season’ period, which takes place for a few days every April, or whenever it appears on the Seasonal Shanty island.

In terms of coin production, Punkleton does not have good coin production when collecting once per day. However, when collecting multiple times, it can rival other Monsters such as Ethereals or Quad-elements. Once fed to level 15, Punkleton can be teleported to Seasonal Shanty. However, it has a low coin production compared to other Monsters on Seasonal Shanty.

There are also rare and epic versions of the Punkleton that can only be obtained during very specific times in the Spooktacle seasonal event. For example, in 2020, the Rare Punkleton could only be obtained from Oct. 16- Oct. 19 and then from Oct. 27 – Oct. 30. The Epic Punkleton could only be obtained from Oct. 30 – Nov. 4. Like the normal Punkleton, the rare and epic versions can also be obtained during the ‘Out-of-Season’ event, which normally takes place in April every year. Players should check the official My Singing Monsters Twitter account to get the latest updates on seasonal monster availability.

Out of all the breeding combinations for Punkleton, Punkleton + Monculus is the best combination, as it has the lowest waiting time in case of not resulting in another Punkleton. Punkleton + Gobbleygourd is another good choice. However, breeding Ethereal monsters is harder, as players also need to be lucky in order to breed them. If they do not get it right the first time, they simply need to try again. Ethereal monsters have a success rate of about 10%, so players should expect to give a few tries.

In conclusion, breeding Punkleton in the popular game “My Singing Monsters” can be a fun and challenging experience for players. With the right combination of monsters, players can obtain this Seasonal Monster and add it to their collection. While Punkleton may not have the best coin production in the game, it is still a valuable addition to any player’s collection, especially during the Spooktacle season. Players should keep in mind the specific breeding times for Punkleton as well as the times when rare and epic versions of this monster are available in the game. By following these tips, players can successfully breed Punkleton in My Singing Monsters and continue to enjoy this popular mobile game.

