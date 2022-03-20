How to buy apple iPhone SE at just 26k

At its March event, Apple unveiled the Apple iPhone SE 2022 smartphone. Customers in India will be able to purchase the smartphone beginning today, March 19, 2022. Buyers can use a combination of exchange offers and card discounts to save money on the iPhone SE 2022.

Customers can, for example, purchase an Apple iPhone SE 2022 64GB variant on Amazon for Rs 25,900, which is less than half the retail price of Rs 43,900.

Customers can save up to Rs 16,000 by exchanging their old smartphone for an Apple iPhone SE 2022. The amount of the discount is determined by the model and the year of manufacture. In the best-case scenario, you could save up to Rs 16,000 on your purchase.

64 GB variant will set you back Rs 27,900.

Customers can find out how much of a discount they will receive on the Apple iPhone SE 2022 by visiting the product page on Amazon India. Buyers will need to enter information such as the model name and IMEI on that page to see how much of a discount they can get on the iPhone SE 2022. They will also be asked to share the condition of their old smartphones in order to receive a fair price for them.

But that’s not all: if you buy the Apple iPhone SE 2022 64 GB model, you’ll also get a Rs 2000 discount. You will get a total discount of Rs 18,000 if you combine the exchange and card discounts. This brings the smartphone’s price down to just Rs 25,900. On other Apple iPhone SE 2022 models, customers can take advantage of both exchange offers and card discounts. There are also 128GB and 256GB versions of the smartphone.