How to buy Dogecoin in India?

Cryptocurrencies are great but have you ever thought that a joke would be worth over $30 billion. Well, the name’s Dogecoin, the meme cryptocurrency, whose latest price hike has surprised everyone. From trading at around $0.06 or Rs 6, it jumped to a record high of $0.4595 or Rs 38. This made everyone really interested in the currency and considered it an investment option. So, yeah, why not take a look at how to buy Dogecoin and using which app.

How to buy Dogecoin India?

It is really straightforward to buy any cryptocurrency in India. You just need a few documents to get started. These documents are Aadhar Card and Pan Card. Once you install your app of choice you need to first complete the KYC. After that, you need to add the account details from where you will deposit funds to the account or withdraw from the account. Once done you are good to go. Here are the steps you need to follow to purchase Dogecoin.

Search for Dogecoin from the list of coins in the currency you want to buy it. After that select the coin and put in the amount you want to spend on the purchase. Some apps have the option to set the buy price like WazirX. If available you can also set that and once the price drops to the same the order will be executed. Now sit and relax as you have the meme cryptocurrency on your portfolio.

Choosing the app!

After using all the popular apps in the country, I can recommend two of them with ease. The first one is WazirX and 2nd is CoinSwitch. WazirX is the largest crypto exchange in the country and has all the options needed to trade coins. You can set limit prices, buy with more than one fiat currency and also using crypto, and even earn commissions for referrals. It is a really good app but also has a slight learning curve if you are new to it.

On the other hand, we have Coinswitch which is the opposite of WazirX. It is very easy to use but lacks versatility and also the option to set limit prices except for Bitcoin. CoinSwitch also has a much lesser number of coins on the app and doesn’t allow purchases using anything except INR. But it has one big advantage over WazirX, which is the option of UPI deposits. Even WazirX has the option but it is under maintenance at the moment.

If you want you can also opt for Binance the parent company of WazirX. But in the same, you need to first purchase USDT by doing p2p transactions as the app doesn’t have INR support.

Do you think that buying Dogecoin is a good option? And does it actually have any meaning or is it just total hype?

