How to Buy the Dodge Unit in High on Life

The game high on life is considered as First person Shooter game which is having the features of Squanch Games and Justin Roiland. The game was framed by the creator of Rick and Morty.

The high on life game has been set up in the space boots of one Bounty Hunter who has been fighting with the vicious aliens in a hope of grabbing back the earth from them in the progression of the game. The game high on life game is considered a colorful fun and sometimes serious game to play for the users.

As the hunter of the bounties in the game, the user will be required to have some arsenal which is not just weapons but also some of the valuable tools that have been mentioned in the talks about the game. These tools will help the user to have the least possible damage and reach certain locations in the game in an effective manner.

The process of buying the Dodge Unit in the game

The user will be able to upgrade the Dodge unit in the game as the user will be passed on in the progression of the story. This progression comes in the story not very much longer in the game after the user can kill its first boundary in the game.

As the user has been able to kill its first bounty along with the boss who is also called as 9-Torg in the game the user will be able to return to its adorable suburbanite house and then the user will be able to speak with Gene Zaroothian in the game.

As the user has been getting the remarks from surprises as the return gift and achievement in the game in that case the user can stab the 9-Torg and once the user has been doing that then the user will be able to take the knifey from 9-Torg and then stab him, with this move the user will be able to earn an achievement in the game.

In this process, the user will be required to understand stabbing 9-Torg I will not be able to give the user dodge units in the game.

After the user is done chatting and stabbing the Genie in the game. then the user will be required to upgrade with the help of the bounty suit and then the user has been able to get at this moment where the user will be able to upgrade the Dodge Unit along with the suit activation key in the game.