Applin, the adorable Grass and Dragon-type Pokémon from the Galar region, has finally made its debut in Pokémon GO. With its unique apple-themed mechanics, catching Applin adds a fresh twist to the game. Whether you’re a seasoned trainer or just starting out, this guide will help you understand how to find, catch, and evolve Applin effectively.

Applin isn’t your typical wild spawn. Instead of appearing randomly in the wild, Applin is tied to a special in-game mechanic involving apples. These apple icons appear on the map, and tapping them can lead to various rewards:

Sweet Apples

Tart Apples

Applin encounters

This mechanic was introduced during the “Sweet Discoveries” event, which ran from April 24 to April 29, 2025. While the event has concluded, the apple mechanic remains active, allowing trainers to continue their hunt for Applin.

Maximizing Your Chances: Using Mossy Lure Modules

To increase the appearance of apples (and thus Applin), deploying Mossy Lure Modules at PokéStops is highly effective. These lures not only attract Grass-type Pokémon but also boost the spawn rate of apples around the PokéStop.

For optimal results:

Choose areas with multiple PokéStops : This allows you to deploy several Mossy Lures simultaneously, covering a broader area.

Restart the game periodically : Some trainers have reported that restarting the app can refresh spawns, making hidden apples visible.

Play with friends : Having multiple players in the area can help identify apple spawns more efficiently.

Weather and Biome Considerations

Applin’s spawn rate can be influenced by in-game weather and your real-world environment:

Sunny or windy weather : These conditions can slightly increase the chances of apple spawns.

Forested or garden-like areas : Real-world locations resembling Applin’s natural habitat may see more frequent apple appearances.

Keep an eye on the in-game weather icon and plan your hunting sessions accordingly.

Evolving Applin: Flapple and Appletun

Once you’ve caught Applin, you have two evolution options:

Flapple : Requires 200 Applin Candy and 20 Tart Apples.

Appletun : Requires 200 Applin Candy and 20 Sweet Apples.

To gather the necessary items:

Catch multiple Applin : Use Pinap Berries to double the candy earned per catch.

Set Applin as your buddy : Walking with Applin will earn you additional candy over time.

Participate in events : Keep an eye out for future events that may offer increased candy rewards or apple spawns.

Remember, the specific type of apple you receive (Sweet or Tart) is random, so collecting both may take some time.

Shiny Applin: Patience is Key

As of now, Shiny Applin is not available in Pokémon GO. Niantic often releases shiny variants during special events or Community Days, so stay tuned for announcements. In the meantime, focus on building your Applin collection and preparing for its evolutions.

Tips for Efficient Hunting

Use Silver Pinap Berries : These not only increase candy yield but also improve catch rates.

Monitor PokéStop activity : If a PokéStop hasn’t produced any spawns for a while, consider restarting the app to refresh potential apple appearances.

Coordinate with local communities : Joining local Pokémon GO groups can help you learn about active Mossy Lure locations and share tips.

Looking Ahead: Future Evolutions

In the mainline Pokémon games, Applin has additional evolutions like Dipplin and Hydrapple. While these are not yet available in Pokémon GO, collecting extra Applin Candy now can prepare you for their eventual release.