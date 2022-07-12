How to change birthday on tiktok

In the long-range interpersonal communication and video-sharing, stage TikTok curates recordings for its clients in light of various variables, including clients’ ages.

TikTok’s fame blasted last year as it became one of the most downloaded applications of 2020. A considerable lot of the stage’s a huge number of dynamic clients are younger than 18, however, which has raised protection worries for minors, however the application focuses on its “full TikTok experience” for clients 13 and up, as indicated by its secure place.

TikTok fixed its security settings in 2021 by making all records younger than 16 private and eliminating the capacity to change your introduction to the world date inside the application once your age had been set. Presently, to change your date of birth on TikTok, assuming it’s erroneous, you’ll have to contact the application’s client assistance group.

Step-by-step instructions to change your age on TikTok

In the event that your age was placed erroneously in the TikTok application and you wish to address it without making another record, you can email TikTok at infocontact@tiktok.com to demand a change or contact the stage’s client care group through the application’s Support segment, as definite beneath.

1. Open the TikTok application for iPhone or Android.

2. Tap on Profile at the base right of the home screen.

3. click on the three lines in the top right corner.

4. This will take you to the Settings and protection page. Look down until you see the Support segment and under that, tap Report a Problem.

5. Select Account and Profile.

6. Tap on Editing profile.

7. Select Other.

8. Following that, tap on the Need more assistance? choice.

9. This will carry you to an input structure where you can enter a text solicitation to change an erroneous date of birth for you.

While enrolling on a stage, an application, or anything comparative, be mindful so as not to commit errors. Presently you perceive how a straightforward grammatical error can get your record erased – you lose admittance to all your substance and need to start from the very beginning once more. Twofold really looks at everything, takes as much time as is needed, and doesn’t make a record when you’re in a rush.

What changes have you made to your TikTok profile? Tell us in the remarks segment underneath.