A well-liked game, Fallout 4 is renowned for its extensive open-world exploration and captivating gameplay. On the other hand, some players may find the default Field of View (FOV) to be a little too limited. Thankfully, you can significantly improve the game experience by adjusting the FOV settings. We’ll walk you through the process of changing Fallout 4’s FOV with the 2024 update in this article.

KEYPOINT: You can change the extent or closeness of your third-person vision as long as you’re not in a settlement. but not, in first person. Enter third-person mode by pressing and holding the large square pad in the centre of the controller and adjusting the distance with the right r3 stick.

Why Modify FOV?

The amount of the game environment that is shown on your screen at once depends on your field of view. You can see more of your surroundings with a broader field of view, which enhances peripheral awareness and gives you a greater sense of immersion. Those who play on large monitors or are prone to motion sickness would especially benefit from this.

Step 1: Getting to the Configuration Files

Find Your Fallout 4 Compendium : Go to the directory on your computer where Fallout 4 is installed. For Steam users, this may usually be located in the Steam directory under “steamapps/common/Fallout 4”. The directory can be different if you’re on a different platform. Make a copy of the Fallout4Prefs.ini file . It is essential to backup your setup files before making any changes. Find the “Fallout4Prefs.ini” file, then duplicate it. This makes sure you can go back to the initial configurations if necessary.

Step 2: Modifying the Configuration Files

Using a text editor, open Fallout4Prefs.ini : To open the “Fallout4Prefs.ini” file, right-click on it and use Notepad or Notepad++ or another text editor. Locate the Section for Display : Within the.ini file, scroll down until you come to the “[Display]” section. There are different graphics settings in this section. Modify the Field of View : Find the line that states “fDefault1stPersonFOV” and “fDefaultWorldFOV”. First-person and third-person default field of view are controlled by these lines, respectively. They are often adjusted to roughly 70 by default. To achieve the desired FOV, increase the parameters. Save the changes , then go. Once the required modifications have been made, exit the text editor and save the updates to the “Fallout4Prefs.ini” file.

Step 3: Start Fallout 4

Start the game: Launch Fallout 4 using the launcher of your choice (Bethesda Launcher, Steam, etc.). Examine FOV: Check to see if your FOV adjustments have taken effect once you’re in-game. When compared to the default settings, you ought to notice a larger field of view.

Additional Tips

Play around with FOV values . Screen size, viewing distance, and individual preferences all affect the optimal FOV. Try out various values to see which one suits you the best. Think about modding : There are mods that offer in-game options to change FOV if you feel uneasy changing configuration files. These modifications can provide more customisation options and streamline the procedure. Verify Compatibility : To prevent conflicts or problems, make sure any mods or custom settings you use are compatible with Fallout 4’s 2024 update.

These instructions will help you personalise Fallout 4’s Field of View to your liking, improving your gaming experience and sense of immersion in the Commonwealth’s post-apocalyptic setting. Savour discovering the desolation using a broader perspective.