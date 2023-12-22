Today, images are used as the primary form of content, and the quality of the image matters a lot, depending on what you are using it for. For example, using an image with a casual background might be perfect for social media, but it will not be perfect for your business profile. That’s where changing the background of images can be very helpful. However, finding the best app for each device can be hectic, so looking for a solution that lets you change the image background online on any device will be the best solution.

In this guide, we will discuss how you can change the background image of your pictures for free online.

Part 1: Why do we need to change image background online?

An image can be fantastic for the main object, but the background may make it unfit for certain use cases. That’s where you need to remove or change its background. However, today, everyone uses multiple devices with different operating systems and with each of the operating systems, the tools and apps vary. That can make finding the best image background changer app for every device difficult.

The solution to all such problems is finding a tool to change background of image online. Since it will be an online tool, it will work flawlessly on any device and OS without any problems regarding performance. In fact, this tool will not have any special requirements apart from having a stable internet connection. So, now you don’t need to use multiple apps and enjoy consistent features across all devices.

Part 2: How to change image background online?

The best free and online solution to remove an image background or change it is HitPaw Online Background Remover. It does not remove a watermark on your images after background change and works 100% free online. Moreover, it is packed with batch removal features, which can help remove the background of several images in no time.

Since HitPaw Online Background Remover is backed with AI technology, it removes the background of your images automatically, so you don’t have to do anything manually. However, it still provides manual background editing options where you can add elements, layers, and use templates to design the background that you need.

Here is the step-by-step guide to using HitPaw Online Background Remover

Step 1: Upload image and automatically remove background

Start by clicking the “Remove Now” button from the HitPaw Online Background Remover website. Now, you must upload an image from your device’s offline storage by clicking the “Choose Images” option. Here, you may use different format images, including the common JPG and PNG.

The best part is that you can select multiple images before clicking “Open” for batch processing. As you upload the image, this tool will automatically process it and remove the background, and this processing + removal is instant.

Step 2: Edit background

You will find an image without any background and some templates that you may apply and download the image right away. However, if you want the background to be a little customized with different colors, elements, layers, or templates, you can click the “Edit” button below the image to open editing function.

It will take you to the in-depth editing options, where you may multiply layers as you want.

Step 3: Download to save results

Once you are satisfied with the final editing results with background removal, you can click the download button. It will instantly begin your download without any waiting time. Now, your image will be saved in the default download location on your device with the background of how you edited it.

Part 3: FAQ

1. What is the best tool for changing the image background?

The best tool for changing image background is HitPaw Online Background Remover. You may find multiple background removing and editing apps dedicated to software and a device, and some of them are even available across different devices. However, the experience and features are not the same on all devices.

Moreover, you cannot use those apps on specific devices if the hardware requirements or OS version is not met. On the other hand, HitPaw Online Background Remover is a web-based application that works on any device if it has an internet connection and installed a browser. Other than that, there are no requirements, and the performance is consistent is the same.

2. How do I Change image background on mobile phone?

With HitPaw Online Background Remover, there is no need to download and install any application on your smartphone. The make or model does not matter neither does the operating system of your device. This application works on any browser on your mobile phone, and you will get all the same features, performance, and usage experience on every device.

3. Is there any other tool for changing the image background?

If you are looking for pro photo image background removal experience, you may try Adobe Photoshop. It is a premium photo editing tool that requires technical expertise, but you can do manual image background removal and get the result to be how you want. However, HitPaw Online Background Remover is still an easier alternative for everyone with online usage.

Conclusion

Social media platforms have no issues with using images having dirty backgrounds and people in the back. However, when you are working on your professional profile, CV, or LinkedIn, you must have an image with a clean background; if not, remove the background to get a professional-looking photo from the photos that you already have.

Having a tool to change the background color of an image can be very helpful considering these requirements, but finding one for every device and OS will be hectic. That’s where using HitPaw Online Background Remover will be a great choice. With the guide and steps discussed above, you can easily remove or change image background color online for free.