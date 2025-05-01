Are you witnessing some age restriction error or a similar problem on your TikTok account? Then this is the guide that can help you. Here we will discuss how one can change their age on TikTok and if it really is possible to do so. Let us move ahead with our guide and learn all about it under the light of terms and conditions of the platform.

Is it possible to change one’s age on TikTok?

Yes, it definitely is possible to change somebody’s age on TikTok. However, this process can be slightly tricky and requires authentication from the platform’s end itself. It doesn’t work like other aspects of settings where you can manually adjust and alter information. This is a slightly tricky and more careful part as the platform has to maintain its privacy by keeping the younger people away from content that is age-restricted or strictly not suitable for a minor audience. But at the end of the day, with the right means and methods, it can be done.

How to change one’s age on TikTok?

If you are facing some sort of trouble on your account and want to update your age on TikTok, then there are certain things that you will be required to do –

Go to your Profile. Tap on your profile picture in the bottom right corner.

Open “Settings and Privacy.” Tap the three horizontal lines in the top right corner, then select “Settings and privacy.” This will take you ahead in the window.

Report a problem for the team to look further into your query. Scroll down and tap “Report a problem.”

Select “Account and Profile.”

Tap “Editing Profile” and then “Other.”

Now you need to choose Need more help . On the next screen, tap “Need more help?” This will open a feedback form.

. On the next screen, tap “Need more help?” This will open a feedback form. Explain your issue. In the text field, explain that you want to update your date of birth and that the current information is incorrect. You can also mention that you are willing to provide a valid ID for verification.

To submit your request, tap “Submit.”

After you do this, our request is formally made and forwarded to the team of TikTok, which then reviews your request. If it seems legal and authentic, then your request can be granted, which it is granted in most of the cases. If that happens, you will be required to produce a testimonial document that claims your correct age. This is done to protect the privacy of the data and content available on the platform.

The workaround

Just in case you fail to do that successfully and TikTok doesn’t proceed with your request, or an error shows up somehow, there is still one thing you can do. Just create a new account on TikTok and enter the age that you want to (which hopefully is your real age). Entering false data may sometimes land you in trouble, therefore, avoid a false input anywhere on the internet. But we hope that the guide has been of help to you and you can now update your age easily on TikTok.