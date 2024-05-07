Baldur’s Gate 3 boasts an impressive array of character creation tools, allowing players to craft their own unique Tav with customizable armor, weapons, and appearance. However, for those eager to give their Origin Companions a fresh look, the base game falls short in offering such options. Thankfully, with the help of mods, players can now tailor the appearance of beloved characters like Astarion, Gale, Shadowheart, Lae’zel, Karlach, Wyll, Minthara, Jaheira, and Minsc to their liking. In this guide, we’ll delve into the process of changing the race and appearance of Origin Companions in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Getting Started & Downloading the Necessary Mods

To embark on this customization journey, players must first acquire the essential mods and tools. The primary mod required for altering Origin Companions’ appearance is the “Appearance Edit Enhanced,” available on Nexus Mods. It’s crucial to download both the “Appearance Edit Enhanced” and “Appearance Edit Origins” files from the mod’s repository.

Once the files are downloaded, launch the Baldur’s Gate 3 Mod Manager (BG3MM) and navigate to the “Go” tab. From the dropdown menu, select “Open Mods Folder” and extract the downloaded files into this directory. Refresh BG3MM to ensure the mods appear in the “Inactive Mods” list on the right side of the program.

Next, proceed to download the Script Extender by accessing the “Tools” tab in BG3MM and selecting “Download & Extract Script Extender.” After completing this step, drag the mod files from the “Inactive Mods” list to the “Active Mods” list on the left. Finally, export the mod order to the game using the designated button.

Implementing Changes

With the mods installed and activated, it’s time to dive into Baldur’s Gate 3. Launch the game through BG3MM by clicking the “Go” tab and selecting “Launch Game.” Whether starting a new adventure or loading a previous save, players can proceed to modify their Origin Companions’ appearance.

Upon loading the desired save file, navigate to the party menu and click on the portrait of the Origin Companion you wish to customize. Within the action menu, locate the “Edit Appearance” option represented by the Disguise Self icon.

Upon selecting this option, players will be presented with three spell choices:

Resculpt: Allows for a comprehensive overhaul of the Origin Companion’s appearance, akin to the character creation process for the player’s Tav. Mirror: Grants access to the Magic Mirror, facilitating adjustments to the Origin Companion’s physical attributes. Respec: Offers the ability to respec the character without the need to interact with Withers or pay any associated fees.

Moreover, the mod seamlessly integrates with custom face and hair mods, enabling players to achieve unique looks for their companions. For instance, utilizing the Resculpt function, Astarion can be transformed into a Drow Barbarian with an entirely new aesthetic.

For those seeking more subtle alterations, such as changing scars, eye color, or hairstyle, the Mirror option provides a convenient solution. With a few adjustments, companions like Astarion can sport fresh hairstyles and facial markings, breathing new life into their appearance.

While Baldur’s Gate 3 offers robust character customization for player-controlled characters, the ability to modify Origin Companions is limited within the base game. However, through the use of mods like Appearance Edit Enhanced, players can now exercise greater control over the appearance and race of their companions, enhancing immersion and personalization within the game world. Whether embarking on epic quests or forging bonds with companions, the power to shape their destiny lies in the hands of the player.