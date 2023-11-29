A common option for homeowners looking to improve their home security is the Ring doorbell. In addition to offering standard features, the Ring Doorbell lets customers customise their experience by altering the doorbell sound. Here’s how to customise the Ring Doorbell sound to your liking, whether you want a traditional chime or something more unusual.

How to Use the Ring App

Open the Ring app on your tablet or smartphone to start customising the sound of your Ring doorbell. To guarantee that you can utilise all of the features, make sure the app is updated to the most recent version.

Choosing Your Ring Device

After launching the app, choose the Ring Doorbell device you wish to customise from the main menu. Select the Ring device you want to change from the list that the app will show you.

Accessing the Device’s Settings

Locate the settings icon on the Ring Doorbell device that you have chosen. This is usually shown as a cogwheel or gear symbol. You may change the doorbell sound and other settings by tapping on this icon to access the device’s settings.

Selecting Harmony Levels

Find the area pertaining to chime sounds or tones in the device settings. There are numerous pre-programmed chime tones available in Ring. Look through the choices to select the option that most closely matches your preferences. Popular selections include contemporary tunes, traditional chimes, and seasonal sounds.

Configuring Personal Ring Tone

Certain Ring Doorbell versions let you upload your own ring tones if you’d like a more unique touch. In the options menu, look for the option to add a custom sound or tone. To set an audio file as your new doorbell sound, prepare it by making sure it satisfies the format criteria and then follow the on-screen steps to upload and set it.

Changing the Volume Levels

You might want to change the volume settings in addition to the doorbell sound. In order to ensure that you can hear the doorbell clearly without being unduly disturbed, Ring doorbells typically have adjustable volume levels. Examine the app’s volume settings to determine the ideal balance for your house.

Conserving Modifications

Make care to save your modifications after you’ve chosen or customised the doorbell sound and changed the volume to your preferred level. Usually, to accomplish this, choose the “Save” or “Apply” option from the settings menu. Verify your selections to make sure the new sound is applied.

In summary

Making your Ring doorbell sound unique is an easy yet powerful way to add personality to your home security system. The Ring app has an easy-to-use UI that lets you choose between a traditional chime and a distinctive song. You can make sure that your Ring Doorbell improves security and adds a unique touch to your house by following these detailed instructions.