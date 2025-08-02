Clash of Clans isn’t just about building the strongest defenses or raiding enemy villages—it’s also about making your base look unique. One of the best ways to personalize your village is by changing its scenery. Whether you want a lush jungle, a spooky graveyard, or a snowy wonderland, swapping your scenery can give your base a fresh new vibe without affecting gameplay.

Scenery refers to the background surrounding your village. It doesn’t impact your defenses, troops, or resources—it’s purely cosmetic. Think of it like giving your base a new outfit. Some sceneries are bright and colorful, while others have dark, mysterious themes.

The default scenery is the Classic theme, featuring a grassy landscape with trees and a waterfall. But if you want something different, you can unlock or purchase new designs to match your style.

How to Change Your Scenery

Changing your scenery is simple and only takes a few seconds. Here’s how to do it:

Open Your Home Village – Make sure you’re in your main base, not the Builder Base or Clan Capital. Tap on Your Town Hall – The Town Hall isn’t just the heart of your village—it’s also where you customize your scenery. Select “Change Scenery” – This option appears at the bottom of the screen after tapping the Town Hall. Choose a Theme – You’ll see a list of all the sceneries you own. Tap one to preview it, then confirm to apply it.

If you don’t see any new sceneries besides the default, you’ll need to unlock or buy them first.

Free Sceneries You Can Unlock

Not all sceneries cost real money. Some are rewards for progressing in the game. Here are the free themes available:

Classic Scenery – The default look with green fields and a waterfall.

Jungle Scenery – Unlocked at Town Hall 14, featuring dense forests and hidden statues.

Magic Scenery – Unlocked at Town Hall 15, with glowing crystals and mystical ruins.

These free themes are great if you prefer not to spend money but still want a fresh look for your village.

Paid Sceneries in the Shop

If you want more variety, the in-game shop offers exclusive sceneries for purchase. These usually cost around $6.99, though some premium designs (like the Legendary Scenery) can be much pricier.

Popular paid sceneries include:

Pirate Scenery – A tropical island with palm trees and pirate ships.

Epic Winter Scenery – Snowy landscapes perfect for the holiday season.

Shadow Scenery – A dark, eerie theme with dragon statues and lava effects.

Pixel Scenery – A retro 8-bit design, originally a free reward but now available for purchase.

Some sceneries are only available for a limited time, so if you see one you like, grab it before it’s gone!

Seasonal and Event Sceneries

Supercell often releases special sceneries tied to holidays or events. For example:

Pumpkin Graveyard – A Halloween-themed backdrop with spooky graves and fog.

Snow Day – A winter wonderland with ice-covered trees and cabins.

10th Clashiversary – Celebrates the game’s anniversary with throwback designs.

These themes usually appear in the shop during their respective seasons, so keep an eye out for them.