How to change text size on iPhone

In some cases you need the text in your application to be more modest, so you can fit happier on a solitary screen. Here and there you believe that it should be greater, particularly assuming you’ve been putting off purchasing those bifocals. However, up to this point, on the off chance that you had an iPhone, you needed to pick a solitary message size as a norm for all your applications.

Not any longer. In iOS 15, you can change the text size independently for each of your applications. So you can, for instance, save the text a little for your email, and make it a piece bigger on Twitter — or the other way around. (Because of @OmarShahine for the information.)

Assuming that you have iOS 15, this is the way you can change the text size for each application.

To start with, you want to ensure the “Text Size” choice is in your iOS Control Center:

Swipe from the upper-right corner to gain to your Influence Center. Verify whether “Text Size” is there.

If it isn’t, then quit Control Center and go to “Settings” > “Control Center.”

Under the “More Controls” subhead, find “Text Size” and tap the, in addition, sign on the left to add it to your included controls. This will add it to your Control Center.

Whenever that is done, it’s easy to change the text size for each application:

Open the application that you need to design.

Swipe from the upper-right corner to gain to Influence Center.

Tap the “Text Size” symbol (the one with the little and huge A’s).

At the lower part of the screen, you’ll see a switch on the left for that particular application (for instance, the left half of the flip will say “Twitter Only,” and the right side will say “All Apps.”) Move the flip to the left.

Whenever that is done, utilize the fundamental control in the focal point of the screen to set the text size for that application and afterwards tap anyplace on the screen to return to the Control Center.

Swipe up to dispose of the Control Center and you’ll get back to your application. You ought to see the distinction in the text size right away — however that distinction won’t be reflected in other applications.

What’s more, obviously, to change back to standard text size, simply return to the Control Center, select “Text Size,” and move the base switch to “All Apps.” But know that you’ll be resetting all your applications to that text size.