How to deactivate paytm postpaid

Paytm offers clients a cutoff to spend up to Rs 60,000 on postpaid help. In this, the sum can be utilized to cover bills, purchase merchandise, and re-energize Paytm. To deactivate the Paytm postpaid record, then, at that point, here is a rundown of a couple of moves toward the following, and you can without much of a stretch deactivate the record.

Paytm offers computerized credit to postpaid clients and gives help to individuals who favor advanced exchanges over cash. It additionally assists those clients who with doing not have the cash to pay. With this help, clients can cover bills at the very latest the seventh of each and every month. Aside from this, clients can likewise have their postpaid bills changed over into EMI. Clients can get to their free passbook on the Paytm application and monitor their day-to-day expenses.

Paytm offers clients a breaking point to spend up to Rs 60,000 on postpaid help. The sum can be utilized to cover bills, purchase products, and re-energize Paytm. You are not charged any interest for this. In the event that the installment is made after the due date, a loan fee is charged. This sum is made accessible by Paytm to its clients in an organization with ICICI Bank.

Things to remember before you deactivate your record

You won’t approach the sign-in ID and secret key in the wake of shutting your record

Shutting your record will unlink your telephone number

Move your equilibrium from your Paytm account

Step-by-step instructions to deactivate

STEP1: Download the Paytm application on your gadget from Google Play Store

STEP2: Click on the profile symbol in the upper left corner of the application

STEP3: A drop-down will show up

STEP4: Tap on the ‘Help and Support 24X7 client assistance.’

STEP5: another connection point will open

STEP6: Click on the choice ‘Contact 24X7 at the lower part of the screen

STEP7: You will see different client care numbers and the ‘Message us’ choice

STEP8: Call on the number referenced under the ‘Bank, Wallet and Payments’ segment

STEP9: A chief will get your call

STEP10: Tell them you need to deactivate your Paytm postpaid record, referring to your explanation.

STEP11: Your record will be deactivated in some time