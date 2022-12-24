How to disable video autoplay feature on Android

Google Discover is a magnificent device and something I wind up utilizing each and every day. Tragically, even extraordinary devices have highlights you might need to handicap in light of multiple factors. One of those elements is video review autoplay. This is the way to impair Google Discover’s YouTube video autoplay capability.

What are YouTube video reviews in Google Discover?

By and large utilized as a newsfeed more than whatever else, Google Discover is perfect for finding new and valuable articles on every one of the interests your gadget considers pertinent to you. Notwithstanding those articles, you can likewise find YouTube recordings that might intrigue you, whether they show up as full cards or in a merry go round, like Google Stories.

Assuming you end up crossing one of these recordings on Google Discover, you could find that the YouTube video showed begins to quickly play. While the video doesn’t completely start, Google Discover will see the YouTube video for you.

The most effective method to impair YouTube video autoplay in Google Discover

On the off chance that you would rather not see these recordings autoplay in your Google Discover feed, you can undoubtedly cripple them. A short time later, the YouTube recordings displayed in Google Discover will show up as still cards. You should do this on the off chance that you don’t have limitless organization information or you simply don’t have any desire to see these autoplayed sneak peaks while looking at your feed. One way or another, it is extremely easy to debilitate this element.

This is the way to debilitate YouTube video autoplay in Google Discover:

On your Android gadget, head into the Google application.

At the upper right corner of the screen, tap your profile picture.

Towards the lower part of the new menu that shows up, tap Settings.

Tap General.

Glance through and find Autoplay video reviews. Tap it.

Pick between Never, Just on Wi-Fi, or On Wi-Fi and versatile information.

Picking Never will switch off video review autoplay totally, while the last two choices will characterize when these autoplayed sneak peaks will happen. This is one of the most mind-blowing ways of saving information from looking at your Google Discover feed.