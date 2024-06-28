Many TikTok users eagerly anticipate making their own “TikTok Wrapped” at the end of the year, which is a customised summary of their most well-liked videos, trends, and memories on the platform. Like Spotify, TikTok doesn’t have an official wrapped feature, but you can still make your own with a variety of tools and methods. Here’s how to complete your TikTok Wrapped in 2024 step-by-step.

KEYPOINT: Navigate to the Privacy section’s Data section, then click Download your data. Select the JSON file format under Request data, then click Request data at the bottom. The request will be handled by TikTok (may take several days). The app will notify you when the file is prepared for download.

Step 1: Gather Information

You must first compile information about your TikTok activities over the course of the year in order to generate a thorough TikTok Wrapped.

These are the essential metrics to consider:

Top Videos: Find the videos that have received the most views and likes.

Trends: Keep track of the tasks and trends you took part in.

Follow the total number of likes, comments, and shares you’ve received.

Follower Growth: Keep track of how many people you follow at the start and end of the year. List the most widely used hashtags that you have utilised.

Methods for Gathering Information:

TikTok Pro accounts include comprehensive profile analytics. Click the three dots in the top right corner of your profile, then “Creator Tools,” and then “Analytics.”

Manual Compilation: You can manually compile this information by scrolling through your videos and noting down key metrics. if you don’t have a Pro account.

Step 2: Select the Format for Your Presentation

Choose the presentation method for your TikTok Wrapped. Typical formats are as follows:

A video montage is a musically accompanied collection of your best memories.

An eye-catching infographic that summarises your statistics.

Slideshow: A collection of images showcasing your TikTok year.

Step 3: Make Your Wrapped Content

Making a Montage Video:

Pick Clips: Pick brief segments from your most popular videos. Mix up the posts that have received the most views, likes, and comments.

Editing Software: Use smartphone apps such as InShot or CapCut, or video editing software such as Adobe Premiere Pro or Final Cut Pro.

Add some music: Add your all-time favourite song of the year or a popular TikTok sound to your montage.

Effects and Transitions: Use effects and transitions that complement TikTok’s aesthetic to improve your video.

Making an Infographic:

Design Resources: To create your infographic, use programmes like Photoshop, Adobe Spark, or Canva.

Information Visualisation: Add graphs and charts to show your top videos, interaction, and following growth.

Add a personal touch by including your username, profile picture, and a personal message or highlight.

Creating a Slideshow:

Slide Creation: Use PowerPoint, Google Slides, or Keynote.

Content Organization: Organize your slides by categories such as top videos, trends, and follower growth.

Visual Elements: Include screenshots of your videos, charts, and other visual elements.

Step 4: Post Your Wrapped TikTok

It’s time to share your TikTok Wrapped with your fans after it’s ready:

TikTok video posting : Create a TikTok video by uploading your video montage or a sneak peek of your infographic or slide show. Employ pertinent hashtags, such as #TikTokWrapped2024. Cross-Platform Sharing : To reach a larger audience, share your TikTok Wrapped on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networking sites. Interact with Your Fans : Inspire your fans to post their own TikTok Wrapped videos and interact with them in the comments section.

Some Advice for a Great TikTok Wrapped

Keep It Brief and Interesting : Because TikTok viewers don’t have long attention spans, make sure your Wrapped content is interesting and succinct.

: Because TikTok viewers don’t have long attention spans, make sure your Wrapped content is interesting and succinct. Stay On-Brand : Make sure your distinct style and brand are reflected in your Wrapped content.

: Make sure your distinct style and brand are reflected in your Wrapped content. Apply Trends : To improve visibility, use the newest sounds and trends on TikTok.

Superior Production: To set your Wrapped apart, strive for superior video and design.

In summary

A creative and entertaining way to look back on your year on the platform is to make your own TikTok Wrapped in 2024. Connecting with your audience and celebrating your TikTok journey can be achieved by gathering your data, selecting an appropriate presentation structure, and presenting it in an original way. Cheers to wrapping!