YouTube is one of the best online streaming platforms that helps you to watch breathtaking videos. While aspiring to download YouTube videos for various purposes, you might get disheartened knowing that YouTube doesn’t allow you to download the video.

Fortunately, there is a workaround for everything, as you can dig into this guide to learn how to download a YouTube video to MP4.

Part1. How to download a YouTube video as an mp4 on Windows

You can try out various tools to download YouTube videos, but nothing will offer you the features and quality that YT Saver YouTube Downloader comes up with. It is a powerful, smooth, and friendly tool that stimulates downloading YouTube videos in various formats.

The best thing to like about the YT Saver, which has impressed thousands of people, is that it doesn’t compromise the video’s quality. It implies that you can download fairly large videos without breaking the sweat and video quality.

Apart from getting the YouTube video downloaded in the MP4 format, YT Saver also assists you in grabbing the videos in various other formats. On top of that, YT Saver offers a simple user interface, making it effortless for newcomers.

Features

Allows you to Download videos from the 10,000 popular websites, including Spotify, YouTube, Bilibili, Niconico, TikTok, Vimeo, etc

Supports multiple audio and video formats

It helps you to convert the YouTube video to MP3 format.

Download the video in multiple resolutions, including 8K, 4K, 2K, 720p, 360p, 480p, etc.

Allows you to download the YouTube lyrics and subtitles in multiple languages

Offers 10x faster downloading speed than its counterparts

Allows you to download the channels, playlists, and albums from Spotify and YouTube in one click.

Comes up with the simple user interface, making it effortless for newbies

Here’s the detailed guide below to learn how to download a YouTube video to MP4 through YT Saver.

Step 1:

Navigate to the official website of the YT Saver and then get the software installed on the Windows PC. Next, you’ll need to navigate to YouTube.com and then select the video you’d like to download. Next, copy the URL address of the video after launching it.

Step 2:

Launch the YT Saver, navigate to the Settings button, and select the MP4 as your default destination format. You can now also choose the preferred resolution of the video.

Step 3:

Navigate to the search box and paste the URL of the video you’ve copied recently. This way, you can download the YouTube video into the MP4 format. You can then access the video in the Downloaded tab.

Tip:

YT Saver also lets you download YouTube videos in the AVI, MOV, or MKV, provided you don’t want to download them in the MP4 format.

Part 2. How to download YouTube video to mp4 on Mac OS

Apart from helping you to download the YouTube videos to MP4 format on the Windows PC, YT Saver also helps you to get the amazing YouTube videos downloaded on the Mac. Luckily, YT Saver doesn’t mess up with the quality of the video while downloading it from YouTube, and you can download the YouTube video in original quality.

Here’s the step by step guide to learning how to download YouTube video to MP4 through YT Saver on Mac PC

Step 1:

To begin with, you’ll need to download and install the YT Saver on the Mac PC. Next, you’ll need to navigate to YouTube and copy the video URL you’d like to download.

Step 2:

After copying the video URL you’ve been looking to download, you’ll need to open the YT Saver.

Next, you’ll need to select the video’s desired resolution and output format.

Step 3:

Once the desired video format and resolution are chosen, you must hit the Paste the video URL address in the Search box. Now, the tool starts downloading the video automatically, and you can find the downloaded video in the ”Downloaded” tab.

Part 3. How to download YouTube video mp4 online

If you don’t want to download any software while downloading the YouTube video to MP4 format, you can look at the mp3juices.guru. It is one of the best online tools that lets you download YouTube videos in various formats without installing the software. On top of that, mp3juices.guru doesn’t distort the quality of the video, maintaining the original quality.

Apart from offering a simple user interface, another thing to like about this YouTube video downloader is that you don’t have to pay even plenty to get the preferred YouTube video downloaded on your computer.

Here’s how to download a YouTube video to MP4 their mp3juices.guru.

Step 1:

Navigate to the official website of the mp3juices.guru after using any web browser. Next, you must launch YouTube and navigate to the video you want to download. Locate the video you’d like to download and copy the URL of the video.

Step 2:

Return to the mp3juices.guru and visit the tool’s search box. Next, you’ll need to paste the video URL you’ve copied earlier.

Step 3:

Tap on the Download button to initiate the proceedings. Next, select the video format you’d love to download the video into. Since you want to download the video into MP4 format, don’t waste any time before selecting the MP4 as the destination format.

Summary

Knowing how to download a YouTube video to MP4 has become simpler than you think. Regardless of whether you’d like to download the YouTube video on Mac or Windows PC, this post has got covered.

We have recommended the YT Saver as the best way to download YouTube video in MP4 format without compromising the video’s quality. You can also look at the mp3juicss.guru to download the videos online, but this method isn’t recommended.