Because of the peculiar manner that Twitter handles media, downloading GIFs from the platform can appear to be a difficult procedure. To improve loading times and minimise file sizes, GIFs on Twitter are transformed into brief video snippets as opposed to regular picture files. Here’s a 2024 update on how to effectively download these GIFs on many platforms.

KEYPOINTS:

Use a web browser to access Twitter.

GIF: Right-click it.

To copy the link, select this option.

Copy and paste the GIF URL into the relevant area.

To download the video, choose that option.

Using Twitter Video Downloader, the GIF is saved as an MP4.

After swiping down, select “Convert your GIF!”

Once more, scroll down and select “Save.”

Method 1: Make Use of a Website That Downloads GIFs

There are a number of websites made expressly to assist people in downloading GIFs from Twitter. Here’s a detailed how-to:

Copy the tweet link:

Navigate to the tweet that has the GIF you wish to save.

Select the sharing icon (three dots or a little arrow, typically).

Choose “Tweet link copy” to share.

Go to a Website That Downloads GIFs:

Go to a website such as twdownload.com or twittervideodownloader.com by opening your browser.

These websites are regularly updated to support the media formats offered by Twitter.

Copy and Paste the URL of the tweet:

Copy the tweet link and paste it into the download site’s input box.

Press the “download” button or similar icon.

Get the GIF here:

The website will handle the link processing and download options.

Select the download choice as a GIF (if available) or as an MP4 (you can convert it later if needed).

Method 2: Making Use of a Mobile App

There are apps available for smartphones that make this process easier. This is how to apply them:

Install a Specific App:

Apps like Video | GIF Downloader for Twitter and Tweet2gif are well-liked for Android.

You can use the GIFwrapped or Shortcuts app for iOS, which comes with custom scripts.

Copy the tweet link.

Launch the Twitter app, then choose the GIF-containing tweet.

When you tap the share icon, choose “Copy link to Tweet.”

Download the app using this method:

Launch the installed GIF downloader programme.

Enter the app by pasting the tweet URL.

To download the GIF, adhere to the app’s instructions.

Method 3: Using Browser Extensions

If you download GIFs from Twitter on a regular basis, you may streamline the process with a browser extension:

Put in Place a Browser Add-on:

It’s helpful to have extensions like Twitter Media Downloader for Chrome or Video

DownloadHelper for Firefox and Chrome.

Install the extension from the store located within the relevant browser.

Go to the tweet by clicking here:

Open the GIF in your browser and navigate to the tweet.

Utilising the Extension to Download:

Select the extension icon found in the toolbar of your browser.

To download the GIF, adhere to the instructions.

Method 4: Using Developer Tools Manually

The manual method using browser developer tools can be an intriguing strategy for tech-savvy users:

Get the tweet open:

Go to the tweet where the GIF is contained.

Examine the Page:

To launch the Developer Tools, either right-click on the page and choose “Inspect” or press Ctrl+Shift+I (Windows) or Cmd+Option+I (Mac).

Check out the “Network” tab.

Reload this page:

Keep the Developer Tools open and refresh the Twitter page.

Locate the GIF.

Use the “media” or “video” filter on the Network tab.

Seek out a product labelled “mp4”.

Get the File Here:

To open the media file in a new tab, perform a right-click on the link.

To save the video, right-click on it and choose “Save video as…”

Transform to GIF:

Utilise a GIF to video converter if you need the file in GIF format.

In summary

With the correct tools, downloading GIFs from Twitter in 2024 is still simple. There is a solution that works for you, regardless of your preference for manual labour, mobile apps, browser extensions, or websites. You can quickly save your favourite GIFs from Twitter for offline viewing by following the above instructions.