Drifting is a popular driving technique that involves intentionally causing a car to lose traction and slide around corners. It’s a staple of many racing games, including Hot Wheels Unleashed, and can be a lot of fun to do. In this article, we’ll go over how to drift in Hot Wheels Unleashed, so you can show off your drifting skills and dominate the tracks.

First and foremost, you’ll want to make sure your car is set up properly for drifting. In Hot Wheels Unleashed, each car has its own unique stats, including acceleration, boosting and braking. To drift effectively, you’ll want a car with high acceleration and high brake stats. This will allow the car to lose traction more easily and make it easier to initiate a drift.

Once you have a car that’s set up for drifting, it’s time to hit the track. What you want to do is brake slightly (press the spacebar) and feel the car entering into the drift as soon as that happens you should only tap the accelerator when needed. It’s fine to hold it down if it is a long turn. When approaching a corner, you’ll want to brake slightly before entering it, then release the brake and turn the steering wheel in the direction you want to go. As you turn the steering wheel, you’ll need to also accelerate to maintain speed. This will cause the car to lose traction and start drifting.

To maintain a drift, you’ll need to keep the car’s wheels pointed in the direction you want to go, while also adjusting the throttle to maintain speed. You can do this by using the left joystick to steer and the right joystick to control the throttle. It may take some practice to get the hang of it, but once you get the hang of it, drifting in Hot Wheels Unleashed becomes a lot of fun.

There are a few other things you can do to improve your drifting skills in Hot Wheels Unleashed. For example, you can use the boost button to give your car a temporary speed boost, which can help maintain speed during a drift. You can also use the drift to refill your boost bar, which can give you an extra boost of speed and help you maintain control of the car.

Overall, drifting in Hot Wheels Unleashed is all about finding the right balance between grip, stability, and speed. With a little practice and the right car setup, you’ll be drifting around corners like a pro in no time. So get out there and start drifting – the tracks are waiting for you!