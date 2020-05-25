How to Drive Traffic to Your Online Store

Whether you are the owner of a new eCommerce website or your online store has been around for a long time, an additional boost for increasing traffic can be the key to getting more customers to purchase your products. However, increasing traffic to an online store is easier said than done. In order to accomplish this, you must be ready to put together some extra work.

Please remember that every potential visitor to your online store is different and there are many different ways for you to get connected to them. According to Adina’s Jewels, a successful online jewelry store, a proper marketing campaign for an eCommerce website should combine SEO, social media, influencer marketing, and much more.

Mentioned below are some proven techniques to attract more visitors to an online store.

Sales Campaign: The plain and simple fact is that everyone loves a great deal. If you are able to build an exceptional sales campaign, numerous visitors will come to your website to check it out. Whether the campaign is for no particular reason or for a special day, visitors will respond. However, your campaign details must appear throughout your website. You may make use of a ribbon, lightbox, or banner to lead the visitors to the campaign page. Here are some excellent campaign ideas for you.

Create a giveaway or competition

Create a sense of urgency by offering limited-period deals

Offer ‘Buy One, Get One’ deals

Offer discount coupons through your website

Now, once you have created the sales campaign, your sales success depends entirely on promotion. Put together a creative campaign by combining the following promotional techniques.

Make Use of Facebook: You may not be aware of the fact that almost 75% of today’s consumers visit Facebook before purchasing anything. This is reason enough for you to create a Facebook page for your online store. Many prospects will search for it to find out your phone number, website link, customer service, etc. This is also a great place to publish and promote a blog post, a sales campaign, or a new product in the store. In order to reach your target audience, you may also make use of Facebook Ads.

Utilize the Power of Instagram: If you still don’t have an Instagram account, it is time to sign up for one. This rapidly growing platform is quickly emerging as the number one social network, particularly for business promotion. After signing up, create an Instagram bio and optimize it for your online store. Make use of Instagram stories to draw customers in with the help of videos, images, hashtags, etc. You can also place CTAs in the story to lead potential customers to your website. Finally, don’t forget to add an Instagram feed to your website.

Focus on SEO: Please remember that your target audience is already searching on Google to find out products similar to the ones you have to offer. Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is the process to ensure that your website is one of the first online stores seen by them. The best approach is to engage a professional to look after your SEO activities.

Email Marketing: This is one of the most effective ways for driving customer acquisition and retention. This is also one of the best alternatives to direct potential buyers to a particular online store. While building your email marketing campaign, focus on your subject lines, CTAs, written content, and visuals.

Try Blogging: Writing content is a surefire technique to establish yourself as an expert in your field and drive organic traffic to your website. You can start your own blog and create as much relevant content as you can. It is also possible to reach a larger audience by submitting guest posts.

Influencer Marketing: Influencers are individuals with high credibility in their respective fields with a large number of followers. Influencer marketing is all about engaging with them and getting them to speak about your brand. This is done commonly by sending them product samples and discount vouchers that they can pass on to their followers.

