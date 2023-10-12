How To Eavesdrop in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Eavesdropping has made a return in Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, offering players a unique and stealthy way to gather valuable information in their quest as Basim, the mentor of Eivor from Valhalla. This game takes a classic approach to the series, bringing back that genuine assassin vibe that fans have cherished throughout the series. As players step into Basim’s shoes, they get a taste of the Brotherhood’s earlier days, exploring a world where subtlety is key. Eavesdropping on conversations becomes an essential skill for obtaining treasures, documents, and other critical items in specific missions. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the steps of eavesdropping in Assassin’s Creed: Mirage.

Numerous quests require Basim to eavesdrop on conversations to advance the storyline or gain essential insights about a target. For instance, the “Follow Nur’s Lead” mission sends Basim on a mission to infiltrate an enemy outpost and eavesdrop on crucial conversations. However, some players might face challenges initiating the eavesdropping mechanic. To eavesdrop successfully without blowing your cover, follow these straightforward steps:

Stay Hidden or Blend In: Basim must be concealed or blended into the environment to observe a conversation. This involves avoiding the enemy’s line of sight and staying out of their detection range. Utilize Your Eagle: To make your life easier, you can use your eagle to spot and mark the targets from an advantageous aerial position. These marked targets will have an orange glow, making them easier to identify. Pay Attention to Speaker Marks: Without the assistance of eagle vision, keep an eye out for speaker marks above the heads of the NPCs involved in the conversation. This will help you identify the key individuals to eavesdrop on. Find a Suitable Hiding Spot: Players must discover a suitable hiding spot that allows them to blend in with their surroundings and remain out of sight. In the “Follow Nur’s Lead” mission, for example, Basim can hide in a stack of hay. To initiate the eavesdropping, click the R3 button on the PlayStation controller or the R-stick on the Xbox controller. Gather Intel: As the conversation begins, Basim will gain valuable information to assist him in the mission or find valuable items during side quests in AC Mirage. You’ll uncover secrets and strategies that can help you progress in the game. Stay Hidden in Various Spots: Basim can also blend in by using benches, hiding booths, or flowerbeds near the target NPCs, as long as he remains out of their line of sight. Experiment with different hiding places to find the most effective one for each situation. Be Cautious: Accidentally leaving your hiding spot, haystack, or blending-in area will either expose Basim’s location or prematurely end the conversation. However, you can exit the listening area, return later, and try eavesdropping again for a second chance.

Tips for Successful Eavesdropping in AC Mirage