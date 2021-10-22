How to enable cookies in Chrome

Google Chrome is a cross-platform web browser that was created by the company Google. Built with free software components from Apple WebKit and Mozilla Firefox, it was originally published in 2008 for Microsoft Windows. It was eventually ported to Linux, macOS, iOS, and Android, and is now the default browser on all of these devices.

If you disable cookies in your browser, online browsing will be more difficult than it needs to be. Cookies are little text files that websites employ to record information about your visit and your preferences.



That means cookies can personalise your surfing experience by allowing the site to remember your settings and keep you logged in. Cookies might remember what you’ve put in your shopping cart and show you articles that you’re interested in on news sites.

Although it’s simple to discover advice online advising you to disable cookies due to (sometimes exaggerated) privacy concerns, it’s typically a good idea to have them enabled.

You can activate cookies in your Google Chrome web browser on a computer or mobile device with only a few clicks if you or someone else has disabled them.

On a computer, how do you activate cookies in Google Chrome?

To begin, open Chrome.

2. To access the menu, click the three dots in the top right corner of the Chrome window.

3. Select “Settings” from the drop-down menu.

4. Go to the Settings page and scroll down. You’ll need to extend the advanced settings if you can only see a few options that end at a section labelled “On startup.” At the bottom of the page, click “Advanced.”

5. Select “Content settings” from the Privacy and security section.

6. Select “Cookies” from the drop-down menu.

7. On the Cookies page, slide the button to the right until it turns blue to enable “Allow sites to save and access cookie data (recommended).”

In Chrome, cookies are now enabled. You can always turn them off or alter the way Chrome uses cookies – for example, you could ban specific websites if you wanted to.

To activate cookies in Google Chrome on Android, follow these steps:

1. Launch the Chrome app.

2. To access the menu, tap the three dots in the lower right corner of the screen.

3. Select “Site settings” from the “Settings” menu.

4. Select “Cookies” from the drop-down menu.

5. Make sure “Cookies” is switched on on the Cookies page by sliding the switch to the right until it turns blue.

On the iPhone and iPad, the Chrome app (like with other browsers) automatically enables cookies, and it isn’t possible to disable them. To use Chrome with cookies in iOS, you don’t need to do anything special.