Do you want to evolve Capsakid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Follow the guide to know how you can make this evolution possible. We shall see the requirements for doing so, as well as the possible outcomes, along with the time it requires. So, let us begin.

About Capsakid

Capsakid is a small and adorable Grass-type Pokémon from the Paldea region, which was introduced in Generation 9. If you want to simplify it, it’s basically a pepper with legs. And the most interesting part about it is that the more sun it soaks up, the spicier its body gets, which apparently makes its moves more potent and stronger. Interestingly, traditional Paldean dishes use their shed front teeth for extra kick. Now that is both a weird and an interesting fact. Nevertheless, it makes it a great catch, and its evolutions are really quirky, too. It evolves into Scovillain when exposed to a Fire Stone, turning into a Grass/Fire type with two heads. It is such an interesting figure that it just mesmerizes people!

How to evolve Capsakid?

These are the things that you need to know and consider while evolving Capsakid –

Get the fire stone first

Unlike many Pokémon that evolve by leveling up or getting candies and more, Capsakid needs a specific evolutionary item. You’ll be required to get your hands on a Fire Stone before you proceed towards the evolution. You can usually purchase them from Delibird Presents stores in the larger cities within the plot or map, like Mesagoza, Levincia, and Cascarrafa, once you’ve earned a few Gym Badges. Sometimes, you can also find them sparkling on the ground while exploring, which is cool. Although it happens rarely, it does happen, so keep your eyes open.

No level requirement is the best part

The best thing about it is that your Capsakid doesn’t even need to be at any particular level. As soon as you have a Fire Stone, you can use it on your Capsakid from your bag, and it’ll immediately evolve into Scovillain, the two-headed one.

Perks of evolving early

Now, one more thing that you may want to pay attention to is the time of evolution. While there is no specific time bracket for it, it is recommended that you go for an early evolution. Since Scovillain gains the Fire typing, evolving your Capsakid early can be beneficial in taking advantage of its expanded move pool and dual typing in battles.

Now you will have your very own Scovillain, which is not just cute like Capsakid, but also has better abilities to combat and stand its ground in a battle.

About Scovillain

Now that you know how to evolve one, let us still discuss what Scovillain is like. It is basically the evolved form of Capsakid, becoming a unique Grass/Fire-type Pokémon and is known for its two distinct heads – one green, one red. Both have their own personality and method of attack. The green head produces intense capsaicin, while the red one converts it into fiery blasts, making Scovillain hard to tackle.