In the vast world of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, where creatures evolve in unique ways, Happiny, Chansey, and Blissey stand out with their distinctive evolution process. Unlike the conventional level-based evolutions, these pink normal-type Pokemon require a bit of effort and a touch of care to reach their full potential. In this guide, we’ll explore the step-by-step process of evolving Happiny into Chansey and then into the joyous Happiness Pokemon, Blissey.

Evolution of Happiny into Chansey

Happiny, the Playhouse Pokemon, starts its journey as a common encounter in the southern region of Paldea, just below the bustling city of Mesagoza. The evolution into Chansey is a relatively straightforward process that requires players to follow a few simple steps:

Locating an Oval Stone: The first step involves obtaining an Oval Stone. While it may seem challenging to find, the stone can be randomly discovered in the Asado Desert. However, players can save time by heading to Levincia, the electric gym town in Iono, where a fixed location near the North entrance offers the chance to pick up an Oval Stone next to a tree close to vending machines. Evolving Happiny: Once armed with the Oval Stone, players need to give it to Happiny to hold. The next step is to level up Happiny, which can be achieved by battling and gaining experience points. The evolution takes place during the day or afternoon, ensuring a smooth transition from Happiny to Chansey.

Players also have the option of skipping the first evolution step entirely, as Chansey can be found in various regions of Paldea. While considered a rare spawn, potential locations include Alfornada in the Southwest, the northern section of Glaseado Mountain, Area One of the North Province, and the middle section of the map above the central crater.

Evolution of Chansey into Blissey

With Chansey in their Pokemon party, players now shift their focus to evolving it into the delightful Blissey. Unlike the tangible process of the previous evolution, achieving happiness with Chansey requires a bit more attention:

Boosting Happiness: Chansey’s happiness level is essential for its evolution. While happiness is not directly trackable, players can take several steps to increase it. Catching a Chansey in the wild using a Luxury Ball provides a happiness boost. Keeping Chansey in the active party, giving it a Soothe Bell, and utilizing the new picnic feature in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet further enhance its happiness. Using Berries: Certain berries, such as Pomeg, Kelpsy, Qualot, Hondew, Grepa, and Tamato, can be used to increase a Pokemon’s happiness level. However, it’s important to note that this method may lower a stat in exchange for increased happiness. Players can choose this option based on their preferences and play style. Leveling Up to Blissey: Once Chansey’s happiness level reaches the required threshold, the final step is to level it up. Through battles and gaining experience points, Chansey will evolve into the Happiness Pokemon, Blissey.

Alternatively, for those seeking a more time-efficient approach, Blissey can be encountered in the wild. Venturing north to Glaseado Mountain at the northernmost point or exploring Area One in the North Province increases the chances of encountering the rare Blissey.

The evolution of Happiny into Chansey and then into Blissey adds an extra layer of excitement for trainers. By following these simple steps, players can ensure a smooth and joyful transformation for their Pokemon companions. Whether obtaining the elusive Oval Stone or embracing the happiness-boosting techniques, the journey to Blissey is filled with adventure and surprises. So, embark on this delightful quest, and watch as Happiny evolves into the heartwarming Happiness Pokemon, Blissey, bringing joy to both trainers and their Pokemon alike.