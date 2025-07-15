Hisuian Qwilfish is one of the most intriguing Pokémon to hit Pokémon GO, bringing a fresh twist to the classic Qwilfish with its Dark/Poison typing and spiky, intimidating design. If you’ve managed to catch one, you’re probably eager to evolve it into Overqwil—its powerful final form. But the evolution process isn’t as straightforward as just collecting candy. Here’s everything you need to know to get your hands on Overqwil, broken down into simple, easy-to-follow steps.

Step 1: Catch a Hisuian Qwilfish

Before you can evolve anything, you’ll need to find a Hisuian Qwilfish. Unlike its Johto counterpart, this regional variant isn’t always available in the wild. Your best bet is to keep an eye out for special events, particularly those tied to the Hisui region. Past events like the Sinnoh Tour and Hisuian Discoveries have featured Hisuian Qwilfish in raids, wild spawns, and even 5km or 7km eggs. If you’re lucky, you might stumble upon one during increased spawn periods, but using Incense or Lure Modules can improve your odds.

Step 2: Gather 50 Qwilfish Candy

Once you’ve got your Hisuian Qwilfish, the next step is collecting candy. You’ll need 50 Qwilfish Candy to trigger the evolution. The good news? Both regular Qwilfish and Hisuian Qwilfish share the same candy pool, so catching either will contribute to your total. Here are some ways to speed up the process:

Pinap Berries: Use these when catching Qwilfish to double your candy reward.

Buddy System: Set your Hisuian Qwilfish as your buddy to earn candy while walking.

Mega Evolutions: Activate a Mega-Evolved Pokémon with Dark or Poison typing (like Mega Gengar or Mega Houndoom) before catching Qwilfish to earn bonus candy.

Hatching Eggs: Some events feature Qwilfish in eggs, which can be another solid candy source.

Step 3: Make Hisuian Qwilfish Your Buddy and Win 10 Raids

Here’s where things get interesting. Unlike most Pokémon, Hisuian Qwilfish won’t evolve just by feeding it candy. You’ll also need to complete a special task: win 10 raids while it’s set as your buddy.

Set as Buddy: Open your Pokémon collection, select Hisuian Qwilfish, and tap the “Buddy” button to assign it.

Raid Strategy: You don’t need to use Hisuian Qwilfish in the raids—it just needs to be your active buddy while you win. To save time, focus on easier 1-Star or 3-Star raids rather than tougher Legendary raids.

Raid Passes: Stock up on free daily raid passes by spinning Gym Photo Discs, or use Premium Battle Passes if you’re in a hurry.

This step can take a while, especially if raids aren’t plentiful in your area. But with a little persistence (and maybe some help from friends in higher-tier raids), you’ll hit that 10-raid goal.

Step 4: Evolve into Overqwil

Once you’ve got the candy and the raid wins, the final step is simple. Go to your Hisuian Qwilfish’s profile, and if all conditions are met, the “Evolve” button will light up. Tap it, and voilà—your Hisuian Qwilfish transforms into Overqwil, a hulking, spiky powerhouse with serious battle potential.

Can You Get a Shiny Hisuian Qwilfish?

Yes! Shiny Hisuian Qwilfish was introduced during the Sinnoh Tour event in early 2024. If you’re hunting for a shiny, your best chances come during special events where spawn rates are boosted. Unfortunately, shiny Hisuian Qwilfish isn’t always available, so keep an eye on official announcements for its return.

Tips for a Smooth Evolution Process