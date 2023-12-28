To finish the Blueberry Pokedex, you’ll need to figure out how to evolve Porygon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. In the Pokemon Indigo Disc DLC, here’s how you evolve Porygon into Porygon-2 and Porygon-Z.

How to level up Porygon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to become Porygon2

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you have to sell a Porygon with the Upgrade evolution item to another player in order to evolve Porygon 2. Although this is the same evolution process that was first introduced in Johto, the Pokemon Indigo Disc DLC requires a slightly different set of procedures in order to achieve Porygon 2.

If you give Porygon an Upgrade to Hold and then trade it to someone else, it will evolve into Porygon2. You must have Porygon2 Hold a Dubious Disc and then trade it once more in order for Porygon2 to grow into Porygon-Z. There are two ways to obtain the Upgrade and Dubious Disc in Scarlet/Violet:

Purchase either item in Blueberry Academy’s School Store for 250BP.

The Blueberry Pokedex offers an Upgrade as a Dex Reward for catching 100 Pokemon. An additional reward awaits you if you capture 110 Pokemon: a Dubious Disc.

The steps to evolve Porygon2 in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are listed below:

Reach the Polar Biome of the Blueberry Academy Terarium to capture a Porygon.

Go quickly to the warp point at the entrance to Blueberry Academy, then select the “School Store” level.

For 250 BP, buy the Upgrade evolution item. A free upgrade is also available to you if you catch 100 Pokemon in the Blueberry Pokedex.

To access the Poke Portal menu, press the X button on your controller. To connect to the internet, press the L button next.

Choose “Link Trade” and in the Set Link Code window type “0137-0137.”

Exchange your Porygon with the Upgrade item in hand with another player by connecting with them. Verify if the other player is exchanging a Porygon for an Upgrade as well. If not, withdraw and attempt using the same trade link code once more.

The Porygon2 evolution in your game will begin immediately as soon as another player trades you a Porygon holding Upgrade.

How to Advance Without Trading in Porygon

You can move your Porygon to Legends: Arceus and just evolve it in Hisui if you don’t want to buy an online membership or don’t like trade. Legends: Arceus lacks trading and internet features, therefore any item that initiates evolution upon trade—such as a Protector or Dubious Disc—works similarly to an evolution stone, such as a Water Stone.

In space-time distortions, Upgrade and Doubtful Disc are both available for pickup. You should start mining Merit Points (MP) if you’re not receiving any distortions because the goods that appear in them are randomised. You can obtain these by gathering satchels from all across Hisui. A certain number of Merit Points will be awarded to you for each bag that you retrieve. Satchels can be found on the map with their own special icon, so, it is easy to track them down.

Special evolution equipment can be purchased from the Merit Shop, which is situated in Jubilife Village near to the Training Grounds and Galaxy Hall, using Merit Points.

How to get Porygon-Z to evolve in Pokemon Violet and Scarlet

Similar to the Porygon evolution process, when Porygon2 is traded to a different player while holding the Dubious Disc evolution item, it evolves into Porygon-Z in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The Dubious Disc item can be bought at the School Store for 250 BP, or it can be obtained as a prize for collecting 110 Pokemon in the Blueberry Pokedex.

Connect to the Pokeportal Link Trade function and use the “0233-0233” Set Link Code to trade with another player after you have a Porygon2 holding the Dubious Disc Held Item. Back out of the deal and keep trying the code until you find someone if the other person doesn’t have a Porygon 2.