How To Evolve Vullaby in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

If you’re a Pokémon enthusiast, you may already be familiar with Vullaby and Mandibuzz. These Dark and Flying-type Pokémon originally made their debut in Generation V and have now made a triumphant return in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask. These quirky creatures may seem strange, with Vullaby resembling a yet-to-hatch egg and Mandibuzz taking on the form of a prehistoric vulture, but they are valuable additions to your Pokémon team. In this guide, we’ll walk you through how to obtain and evolve Vullaby in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask.

Finding and Catching Vullaby

If you’re eager to add Vullaby to your collection, you’re in luck—it can be found in the Kitakami region of The Teal Mask. Head over to the Paradise Barrens, particularly in the northern or eastern parts of the area. Simply wander between these sections, and you’ll spot a Vullaby before you know it. It’s incredibly easy to find, and it usually takes only a minute or so to encounter one.

In the Paradise Barrens area, Vullaby can be found on the very north of the map or even on the eastern side, closer to Fellhorn Gorge. While searching, you may come across other Pokémon like Sandslash and Shinx. Once you’ve successfully caught Vullaby, it will be registered as number 127 in your Pokédex, just before Mandibuzz and after Grumpig. The next step is to evolve your Vullaby into Mandibuzz, which we’ll explain in detail below.

When battling Vullaby, remember that it’s vulnerable to Electric, Fairy, Ice, and Rock-type Pokémon. Using one of these types can give you an advantage, but be cautious not to knock out Vullaby with a single blow. The goal is to weaken it enough for a successful capture.

Catching Vullaby and evolving it into Mandibuzz will aid you in completing the Kitakami Pokédex, bringing you closer to the coveted rewards.

Evolving Vullaby into Mandibuzz

The process of evolving Vullaby into Mandibuzz is refreshingly straightforward. When your Vullaby reaches level 54, it automatically evolves into Mandibuzz. No special moves or items are required for this evolution. If you already have a Vullaby that’s beyond level 54, all it needs is one more level to transform into Mandibuzz.

Unlike many other Pokémon that demand specific conditions for evolution, Vullaby only needs to level up patiently. When it reaches level 54, a special cutscene will trigger, signifying that your Vullaby is ready to evolve into Mandibuzz. As this happens, Mandibuzz will be registered in your Paldean Pokédex.

Before you start your journey to obtain these Pokémon, it’s a good idea to familiarize yourself with their stats. Below, we’ve provided information on the types, abilities, and effectiveness of both Vullaby and Mandibuzz.

Here’s everything you need to know about Vullaby and Mandibuzz:

Mandibuzz

Type: Dark and Flying.

Dark and Flying. Abilities: Big Pecks: This ability also protects Mandibuzz from attacks that lower its Defense. Overcoat: Like Vullaby, Mandibuzz is immune to weather effects and Powder Moves. Weak Armor (Hidden): When hit by an attack, Mandibuzz’s Speed increases by two stages, but its Defense decreases by one stage.

Weakness: Mandibuzz shares the same weaknesses as Vullaby, being vulnerable to Electric, Ice, Rock, and Fairy types.

Mandibuzz shares the same weaknesses as Vullaby, being vulnerable to Electric, Ice, Rock, and Fairy types. Resistance: It resists Grass, Ghost, and Dark types.

It resists Grass, Ghost, and Dark types. Immune to: Mandibuzz is immune to Ground and Psychic types.

Vullaby

Type: Dark and Flying.

Dark and Flying. Abilities: Big Pecks: This ability protects Vullaby from any attacks that would lower its Defense. Overcoat: Vullaby is shielded from the effects of weather as well as Powder Moves with this ability. Weak Armor (Hidden): When Vullaby is hit by an attack, its Speed increases by two stages, but its Defense decreases by one stage.

Weakness: Vullaby is vulnerable to Electric, Ice, Rock, and Fairy types.

Vullaby is vulnerable to Electric, Ice, Rock, and Fairy types. Resistance: It resists Grass, Ghost, and Dark types.

It resists Grass, Ghost, and Dark types. Immune to: Vullaby is immune to Ground and Psychic types.

Conclusion

Obtaining and evolving Vullaby into Mandibuzz in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask is a straightforward process that doesn’t require any special conditions or items. All you need is patience and a bit of leveling up. With this guide, you’ll have these unique Dark and Flying-type Pokémon in your team in no time, and you’ll be one step closer to completing your Pokédex. Happy hunting!