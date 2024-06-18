Trainers in the enthralling world of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are constantly searching for new methods to evolve their preferred Pokémon and improve their fighting skills. Vulpix is one such Pokémon that has a particular place in the hearts of many trainers. Renowned for its captivating talents and gorgeous looks, this Fire-type Pokémon has the potential to evolve into the formidable Ninetales. This is a thorough walkthrough on evolving Vulpix in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

KEYPOINT: The players must use a Fire Stone in order to evolve Vulpix into Ninetales. You can find these in the Paldea Region. They can be purchased at Delibird Presents for $3000, but they will also appear as golden sparkles on the ground. In order for the Evolutionary Stones to be available for purchase, players must possess three Gym Badges.

Catch a Vulpix

You must have a Vulpix on your Pokémon roster above anything else. In the game, Vulpix can be found in particular habitats. They usually live in grassy, warm climates or close to volcanic zones. To find their precise habitat, use your Pokédex.

Levelling Up

Although Vulpix does not change as it advances in level, it must be trained in combat to improve its abilities. As Ninetales develops, this will only make it more powerful.

Getting a Fire Stone

A Fire Stone is necessary for Vulpix to transform into Ninetales. Throughout the game, there are several areas where you can find Fire Stones. In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you can obtain a Fire Stone via the following typical methods:

Investigate: Search for Fire Stones in caverns, close to volcanic areas, or concealed in particular areas of the map.

Pokémon Centres: A few of these locations offer Fire Stones for sale among other evolution stones.

Item Drops: Fire Stones are occasionally found as drops from specific Pokémon that are of the Fire type.

Unique Occasions and Exchanges: Pay attention to special in-game events that might offer Fire Stones as rewards. Additionally, you can trade with other players who might have an extra Fire Stone.

Using the Fire Stone

To evolve your Vulpix, take out the Fire Stone from your inventory. Take these actions:

Access your bag using the game’s interface.

Open “Evolutionary Stones” from the menu.

Choose to utilise the Fire Stone on your Vulpix after selecting it.

Observe the Evolution

Vulpix will start to evolve after utilising the Fire Stone. Take in the mesmerising animation as your favourite Vulpix changes into the magnificent Ninetales.

Post-Evolution Training

To fully utilise your Ninetales after evolution, you must train it. Among the many potent moves at Ninetales’ disposal are assaults of the Fire and Psychic types. Teach Ninetales new moves with TMs and TRs to go along with its strong Special Attack and Speed stats.

Advice for Teaching Ninetales to Move Differently

Give Ninetales a wide range of moves to counter all kinds of opponents. Excellent coverage can be achieved with moves like Flamethrower, Solar Beam (when used with Sunny Day), and Dazzling Gleam.

Use of Ability: Ninetales’ skills, including Drought and Flash Fire, can be tactically applied in combat. When Ninetales is hit by a Fire-type attack, Flash Fire amplifies the effects of their Fire-type attacks, and Drought calls up sunlight to intensify Fire-type moves and make Solar Beam and other moves instantaneous.

Items to Consider Giving: If you want to make sure Ninetales can endure a strong blow and strike back, consider giving it a Focus Sash or Charcoal to enhance its Fire-type techniques.

In summary

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, evolving Vulpix into Ninetales is an easy but satisfying procedure. By obtaining and using a Fire Stone, trainers can add the elegant and powerful Ninetales to their team, ready to face any challenge that comes their way. Remember to continue training and strategizing with your new Ninetales to make the most out of this evolution. Happy training, and may your journey in the Paldea region be filled with exciting battles and discoveries!