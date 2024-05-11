Since the inception of Fallout 76’s Nuclear Winter update, the Legendary Module has emerged as a pivotal crafting component, enabling players to imbue their weapons, armors, and Power Armors with potent Legendary Effects or alter existing perks. Despite their importance, procuring these elusive modules requires a blend of strategy, diligence, and a dash of luck. In this comprehensive guide, we’ll delve into the various methods of farming Legendary Modules, empowering players to bolster their arsenals and fortify their defenses in the treacherous wasteland of Appalachia.

To embark on the journey of acquiring Legendary Modules, players have several avenues at their disposal. The primary method involves purchasing these coveted modules from Purveyor Murmrgh, a mysterious figure who presides over the Rusty Pick. For a modest sum of 50 Scrips, players can procure Legendary Modules from her limited stock. However, it’s worth noting that Murmrgh only offers a finite supply of 100 modules per server, necessitating occasional server-hopping for prolific module acquisition.

Engage in Pitt Expeditions:

Venturing into the heart of the Pitt presents another promising opportunity to amass Legendary Modules. Participating in daily Expeditions offers players a chance to reap lucrative rewards, including the coveted modules. Although not guaranteed, Legendary Modules and Cores frequently materialize as spoils of these perilous missions. Whether traversing the perilous landscape solo or embarking on the expedition alongside comrades, the Pitt Expeditions hold the promise of bountiful rewards for intrepid adventurers.

Scoreboard Rankings:

Another avenue through which players may secure Legendary Modules is by ascending the ranks of the Scoreboard. While these modules occasionally grace the inventories of all players, Fallout 1st members are bestowed with a heightened probability of acquiring them. As players ascend the ranks and breach the coveted 100th position, they stand a greater chance of securing Legendary Modules amidst a plethora of other desirable rewards, including Cores, Scrips, and Modules.

Bartering Unused Legendaries:

For those seeking an alternative method of procuring Legendary Modules, the option of exchanging redundant Legendary items for Scrips presents an enticing proposition. By consigning their surplus weaponry or Power Armor pieces adorned with Legendary Effects to the Legendary Scrip Machine, players can amass a cache of Scrips. Subsequently, these Scrips can be redeployed to procure Legendary Modules, thereby transforming excess inventory into a valuable currency for augmenting one’s arsenal.

How to Utilize Legendary Modules:

Once in possession of these coveted modules, players can wield them for two distinct purposes: augmenting their equipment with Legendary Effects or reshaping the existing attributes of their gear. However, to enact these transformations, players must avail themselves of the requisite weapon and armor workbenches. Additionally, it’s imperative to acknowledge that Legendary Modules assume a pivotal role in the fabrication of certain Power Armor components and modifications, underscoring their indispensability in the realm of crafting and customization.

The following table elucidates the requisite quantity of Legendary Modules for affixing or reshuffling Legendary Effects:

Legendary Module Required for Legendary Effects



1-Star = 1 Legendary Module

2-Star = 3 Legendary Modules

3-Star = 4 Legendary Modules

In the ever-evolving landscape of Fallout 76, the acquisition and utilization of Legendary Modules stand as a testament to the game’s intricate crafting system and the boundless opportunities for player progression. By leveraging the diverse array of methods outlined in this guide, players can embark on a journey of empowerment, fortifying their arsenals and fashioning equipment imbued with formidable Legendary Effects. As the winds of fortune sweep across the desolate expanse of Appalachia, may the wisdom imparted herein serve as a guiding beacon for intrepid adventurers in their quest for supremacy amidst the ruins of a bygone civilization.