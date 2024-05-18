It can be intimidating to file Income Tax Returns (ITR) without Form 16, but it can be simple with the correct knowledge and assistance. An employer’s certificate, Form 16, contains information on the pay paid and taxes withheld during the year. Nevertheless, by following these instructions, you can still file your ITR even if you do not have Form 16. This is the most recent guide for 2024.

KEYPOINTS:

Compute Your Salary Income. To calculate your take-home pay, you must consult your pay stubs.

Compare Form 26AS with the TDS Deducted.

Determine Your House Property Income.

Determine Your Income from Other Sources and Capital Gains.

Take A Claim on the Deductions.

Determine the Tax.

Step 1: Compile Crucial Records

To make sure all sources of income and deductions are taken into account, even in the absence of Form 16, you should gather the following crucial documentation:

Salary Slips : Your employer’s monthly salary slips will include information about your earnings and deductions.

: Your employer’s monthly salary slips will include information about your earnings and deductions. Bank statements : These can be used to keep track of any extra money received, such as interest from savings accounts.

: These can be used to keep track of any extra money received, such as interest from savings accounts. Form 26AS : The Income Tax Department’s electronic filing portal offers a consolidated tax statement for download. Information about tax deducted at source (TDS) from different income sources is included.

: The Income Tax Department’s electronic filing portal offers a consolidated tax statement for download. Information about tax deducted at source (TDS) from different income sources is included. Proofs of Investment : records pertaining to investments, such as PPF, ELSS, NSC, etc., in order to submit a Section 80C deduction claim.

: records pertaining to investments, such as PPF, ELSS, NSC, etc., in order to submit a Section 80C deduction claim. Rent Acknowledgments : Have your receipts ready if you plan to claim your House Rent Allowance (HRA).

: Have your receipts ready if you plan to claim your House Rent Allowance (HRA). Statements for home loans : If you have a home loan, the statement will provide details for deductions under Section 24(b) for interest paid.

Step 2: Determine Your Entire Income

In the absence of Form 16, you must compute your total income by hand:

Compensation Income : To calculate your total compensation for the fiscal year, use your salary slips.

: To calculate your total compensation for the fiscal year, use your salary slips. Additional Revenues : Add other sources of income such as rental income, interest from fixed deposits, savings accounts, etc.

Step 3: Determine Your Tax Benefits

Determine and add up your deductions:

Section 80C : Up to INR 1.5 lakh on investments such as PPF, NSC, life insurance premiums, ELSS, etc.

: Up to INR 1.5 lakh on investments such as PPF, NSC, life insurance premiums, ELSS, etc. Section 80D : Premiums for parents, family, and individual health insurance.

: Premiums for parents, family, and individual health insurance. Section 24(b) : Interest on home loans.

: Interest on home loans. Other Sections : Deductions under other relevant sections (e.g., 80G, donations), 80E, education loan interest, etc.

Step 4: Determine Your Taxable Income

To find your taxable income, deduct all of your total deductions from your gross income.

Step 5: Determine Your Tax Obligation

Based on your taxable income, determine your tax liability using the current income tax slabs.

Step 6: Verify TDS and pay any outstanding taxes

Check TDS : Compare your calculations with the TDS stated in Form 26AS.

: Compare your calculations with the TDS stated in Form 26AS. Remit the Self-Assessment Tax : If there is any tax due, use Challan 280 to pay it via the electronic filing system.

Step 7: Submit an ITR

Open the e-filing portal and log in : Visit and log in to the Income Tax Department’s e-filing website.

: Visit and log in to the Income Tax Department’s e-filing website. Choose the Appropriate ITR Form : Select the correct ITR form based on the sources of your income. Generally, ITR-1 or ITR-2 apply to salaried individuals.

: Select the correct ITR form based on the sources of your income. Generally, ITR-1 or ITR-2 apply to salaried individuals. Complete the Information : Make sure to thoroughly enter all the information, including tax payments, deductions, and income.

: Make sure to thoroughly enter all the information, including tax payments, deductions, and income. Send in and confirm : After completed, send in your ITR. Use Aadhaar OTP, net banking, or mail a hard copy to the Centralised Processing Centre (CPC) in Bengaluru to confirm your refund.

Advice for ITR Filing Without Form 16

Twofold: Verify Specifics : To prevent inconsistencies, make sure that all income and deductions are entered correctly.

: To prevent inconsistencies, make sure that all income and deductions are entered correctly. Maintain Documents : Store all records and evidence for the tax department’s future use or confirmation.

: Store all records and evidence for the tax department’s future use or confirmation. Seek Professional Assistance : If in doubt, think about speaking with a tax expert or utilising dependable tax preparation software to help you with your return.

In summary

While obtaining documentation and figuring out income may take a little longer when filing an ITR without Form 16, it is completely doable. You can guarantee compliance and possibly even maximise your tax savings by adhering to these guidelines and maintaining accurate records. Maintaining accuracy and organisation in your financial reporting and documentation is crucial.