Whether you’re seeking a programming position in Poland or a digital marketing vacancy in Denmark, there’s never been a better time to look for remote work. With approximately 28% of the world’s workforce performing their daily duties from, well, wherever they please, millions of people have dived headfirst into the work-from-anywhere model and haven’t looked back.

Perhaps you’re already working in a remote or hybrid position locally, but know you could receive greater compensation for the same role in another country. Maybe you’re struggling to find employment in your home country, but you’re aware that there’s a greater demand for your skillset overseas. Or — and this is equally valid — you might just fancy a change.

In any case, going global in your job search is the logical path forward, and below, we’ll detail the best way to do just that.

Define your goals and skills

Before diving into the vast ocean of global remote opportunities, take a step back and evaluate your goals and skills. What are you truly passionate about? What skills do you possess that are in high demand? Are there specific countries or regions where your expertise is particularly sought after? If you’re a graphic designer for example, you’d likely start your search in the US. By answering these questions, you can narrow down your job search and target roles that align with your aspirations and strengths.

Search in the right places

The internet is brimming with platforms dedicated to remote work opportunities. Websites like Remote.co, We Work Remotely, and FlexJobs offer a plethora of job listings from companies all over the globe. These sites are tailored to remote work, making it easier for you to find roles that fit your skills and preferences. Additionally, LinkedIn has become an invaluable resource for job seekers. By setting your location preferences to “remote”, you can discover international opportunities that might otherwise fly under the radar.

Tap into your network

Networking isn’t just about attending industry events or shaking hands at conferences. In the digital age, your professional network can be a powerful tool in finding global remote jobs. Reach out to former colleagues, mentors, and industry contacts to let them know you’re on the lookout for international opportunities. Join professional groups on LinkedIn and participate in discussions to expand your network further. Sometimes, a simple conversation can lead to a job offer from across the globe.

Tailor your resume and cover letter

When applying for jobs internationally, it’s crucial to tailor your resume and cover letter to match the expectations and standards of different countries. Research the preferred resume format in the country you’re targeting, and adjust your documents accordingly. Highlight your remote work experience, if any, and emphasize skills that are universally valued, such as communication, adaptability, and cultural awareness. A well-crafted resume and cover letter can make all the difference in catching the eye of international employers.

Master the art of the virtual interview

Virtual interviews are the norm for remote positions, and being well-prepared can set you apart from other candidates. Ensure you have a quiet, well-lit space for your interview, and test your technology beforehand to avoid any last-minute glitches. Practice common interview questions and have a few questions ready for the interviewer. Show enthusiasm and be ready to discuss how you can effectively collaborate with a team spread across different time zones.

Keep your ears to the ground

The job market is constantly evolving, and staying updated on global trends can give you a competitive edge. Follow industry news, subscribe to relevant newsletters, and join online communities where remote work is a common topic of discussion. Websites like Nomad List and Remote OK provide insights into the best countries for remote workers, including information on cost of living, internet quality, and community size. Being informed about these factors can help you make better decisions about where to apply and what to expect.

Understand visa and tax implications

Working remotely for a company based in another country can come with its own set of legal and financial considerations. It’s important to understand the visa and tax implications of working internationally. Some countries have specific visas for digital nomads, for example, while others may require you to have a standard work visa.

Similarly, tax laws vary from country to country and you’ll need to ensure you’re compliant with both your home country’s tax regulations and those of the country where your employer is based. Thankfully, this information is relatively easy to find. If you’re considering employment in the land of maple syrup and moose, for example, Remote’s Canada hiring guide is sure to help. But of course, consulting with a legal or tax professional will always be the best approach if you’re unsure about anything.

Embrace cultural differences

Working with a global team means navigating cultural differences and communication styles. Embrace these differences and see them as an opportunity to learn and grow. Take the time to understand your colleagues’ cultural backgrounds and be mindful of varying work practices and holidays. Effective communication and cultural sensitivity can foster a positive and productive remote working environment.

Highlight your remote work skills

When applying for global remote jobs, it’s important to showcase your remote work skills prominently. Employers are looking for candidates who are not only skilled in their field but also adept at working independently and managing their time effectively. Highlight your experience with remote collaboration tools, such as Slack, Zoom, and Trello. Mention any specific achievements or projects you’ve completed while working remotely, as these demonstrate your ability to thrive in a remote work setting.

Remember the two Ps: patience and persistence

Finding the perfect global remote job can take time, so it’s important to remain persistent and patient. Rejections are a normal part of the job search process, but each application and interview can be a learning experience. Keep refining your approach, expanding your network, and applying to positions that align with your goals. Your persistence will eventually pay off, and you’ll find the remote role that’s the perfect fit for you.

Venturing into the world of global remote work is an exciting journey filled with opportunities and challenges. Follow the tips above and you’ll be well-equipped to find your ideal international remote job. Thirsty for more knowledge? For more on remote work, business, and technology, head to our homepage, where you can view our entire back catalog of articles.